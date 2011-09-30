THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Expanding With Tech Startup centre In London And Data centres In Asia

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Sideways As Markets Rise

Stocks are on the rise on good news from Europe as Germany approves the bailout, upward revision of GDP numbers and fewer unemployment claim benefits. Shares of GOOG were up in early trading but lost ground along with the rest of the tech tape by midday. Catalysts include continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide; Motorola acquisition approval and integration; regaining ground in China in search and pushing forward in mobile; any signs of life for Google TV (including Motorola); the roll-out of Google Music and social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, Chromebooks, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11.1x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels.Google Gets U.S. Government To Consider It As Microsoft Alternative (The Microsoft Blog)

Last year, Google filed a lawsuit against the US Department of the Interior, on allegations that the government unfairly awarded a $59 million cloud computing contract to Microsoft without conducting a sufficiently competitive auction. The U.S. Federal Claims court today dismissed the lawsuit. The department, which last year asked for bids for a $49.3 million contract, is now preparing a new request that doesn’t exclude Google Apps as an alternative.

On The Heals Of The iPhone 5, Here Comes The Nexus Prime (TechCrunch)

Samsung started sending out invites for a special Samsung / Google event that’s being held on October 11 at 11:30am PT in San Diego. The Prime, which has been rumoured for months but is still unconfirmed, is expected to be the first device running Ice Cream Sandwich, the next major Android update. It’s expected to be a beast specs-wise, with a dual-core processor, 4.5″ or 4.65″ screen, and 4G.

Google Cries Extortion Over Microsoft’s Royalty Payments From Samsung (TechCrunch)

Microsoft, sitting on a stack of patents they believe have been infringed upon by Google’s Android platform, has bullied yet another handset manufacturer into handing cash over. Google issued an irate response to Microsoft’s cross-licensing agreement with Samsung, in which Samsung will pay royalties to Microsoft for each Android smartphone sold. “This is the same tactic we have seen time and again from Microsoft,” Google said in a statement.

Google To Open Tech Startup centre In London (The Guardian)

Google is to open a multimillion-pound “technology community centre” in London’s East End, as part of the government’s plans to create a Tech City in the capital. The seven-floor building will act as a shared space for the growing cluster of internet companies based in the heart of London’s so-called “Silicon Roundabout.” Google will take on more than 25,000 square feet of office space until at least 2022.

Google Buys Land To Build Three Data centres In Asia (PC World)

Google announced a major expansion of its Internet infrastructure in Asia, saying it will build new data centres in Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The data centres will be the “first Google proprietary data centres in Asia,” and will be fully owned and operated by the company. There is a large surge in Internet use in Asia, particularly for consumer applications.

Internet Advertising Starting To Finally Catch Up (IAB)

The Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) released its numbers of the first half of 2011, and it looks like internet ad revenue reached record highs during the time period:

Internet ad revenues rose 23.2% to a record $14.9 billion in the first half of 2011. The rate of growth more than doubled year-over-year, as last year’s first-half ad revenues were $12.1 billion.

Display ads totaled more than $5.5 billion in the first six months of 2011 and increased 27.1 per cent over the same period in 2010.

Internet ad revenues for the second quarter alone also reached new heights, increasing 24.1% to $7.7 billion.

Finally money is going to where the eyeballs are.

