THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Voice In Gmail Accelerating, Not Good For Telcos

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Up In Mixed Market

As a mixed reports on jobs send the stocks swinging, shares of GOOG are up. Stock specific catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, etc.) The stock trades at approximately 12x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Google Voice In Gmail Usage Accelerating; Hits 10 Million Calls In One Week (Google)

Since launching last week, users of Google Voice in Gmail have made 10 million calls. The service allows Gmail users to make free calls to the U.S. and Canada, and international calls inexpensively. The company had 1 million calls on its first day in service, so for it to reach 10 million in a week, the uptake in usage must be accelerating. Great sign for Google and bad news for competitors such as Skype.

Google Taking A Shot At The Telecom Industry, Again (The Motley Fool)

Google Voice in Gmail is another blow to the telecom industry and it could take off in corporate America. In the current tumultuous economic environment, businesses and consumers will do whatever it takes to cut costs. The online Google phone does not eliminate the need for the businesses, but it certainly lowers switching costs dramatically. Google can’t match the service and expertise of say Verizon, but it won’t take the search giant long to improve the service.

Google TV Versus Apple TV: How They Stack Up (Reuters)

Here’s what we know about Google TV: It will allow viewers to search and watch programs from the Internet and their DVR recordings. Sony TVs and blu-ray players, as well as Logitech TVs, will come with Google TV installed. A separate stand-alone device is also available. The software has a Chrome Web browser built in so users can access whatever videos, photos, music and games are online. The Android Market will be on Google TV starting in 2011.

Availability: Apple: One month and the devices can be pre-ordered now. Google: Unknown date this fall.

Content: Apple: Shows will cost $0.99 cents to rent, movies will cost $4.99 to $2.99 to rent. Google: All free online content can be accessed (as of now). DISH Network subscribers can also browse and watch their content with the device.

Partners: Apple: Netflix, News Corp. (Fox), Walt Disney (ABC). Google: Sony, Logitech, Intel and DISH Network.

Track Record: Apple: This is the second incarnation of the Apple TV after the first was a dud (relatively speaking). Google: This is the first Google TV of its kind for the company.

Global Internet Usage Continues To Rise, Google Set To Gain (Seeking Alpha)

Trefis research firm believes that around ~72% of GOOG stock value can be attributed to search. Therefore, Google’s stock is very sensitive to the global Internet users, which have consistently risen as result of rising PC penetration and broadband access. With the addition of alternate media platforms (mobile, e-readers, tablets, etc.) that number will continue to rise and Google is poised to gain as a result. Drag the forecast trend-lines to your personal estimates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.