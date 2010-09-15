THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Putting Fear In Steve Jobs' Heart

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Down As Market Slides

The market is trying to find its footing this morning after lackluster economic data out of Europe. Shares of GOOG are off as well. Stock specific catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China (if that’s possible); as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.) The stock trades at approximately 13x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

The Real Reason Apple Changed Developer Terms, It Fears Android (eWeek)

According to Gartner’s latest worldwide mobile OS forecast, Android is going to be the No. 2 mobile platform worldwide by the end of the year, and will almost equal Symbian (Nokia) by 2014. Clint Boulton at Google Watch believes this is the real reason Apple backed off its developer terms. Android is a huge threat. Android’s market share will be nearly 18% by the end of the year and could reach 30% by the end of 2014.

Facebook Dethrones Google In Time Spent On The Site (Investopedia)

Facebook is officially where most people like to spend their time on the web, surpassing Google for the first time ever. According to comScore, August internet users spent 41.1 million minutes on Facebook, 39.8 million minutes on Google and 37.7 million minutes on Yahoo!. In terms of unique visitors, Facebook ranks fourth behind Google, Yahoo and Microsoft sites, but well ahead of sites operated by Amazon and eBay. Google can’t be pleased with that.

Google Reader Not Dead (Google)

IAC recently shut down Bloglines. Htiwise reported that Google’s Reader service was down 27% year-over-year. With the likes of Facebook and Twitter dominating real-time information flow, it seems like RSS feeds are doomed. Not so says Google. Users (at least once a week) as well as the number of items read continues to grow. That’s a good sign for the search giant. Perhaps they can pick up Bloglines users and those who don’t want their news feeds to be social.

Android Fragmentation Not Ending Anytime Soon (The Motley Fool)

No wonder developers get annoyed and applaud Apple for being “where the money is.” The Android platform is as divided as ever. Over the past two weeks, 70% of requests are from 2.1, 29% are from the newest version 2.2 and 30% are coming from severely outdated versions. The diversity, of course, is a curse but also a blessing. Android’s user base stems from the range of available hardware with varied specs and features. Given the influx of new product, the end to fragmentation is not in sight.

Google Buys Start-Up 3-D Video Maker Quiksee (All Things Digital)

According to an Israeli newspaper, Google bought the start-up Quiksee, which lets users make “3-D” videos. The company was rumoured to be bought for $10 million price tag on the deal. Because the search giant can’t attract talent, it’s just going to continue to buy them.

Daily Trader: Google CFO Sells Shares (gurufocus)

Google CFO Patrick Pichette sold over a eleven hundred shares of GOOG last week at an average price of $477.83. For what is most likely routine diversification, that was a cool half a million pay out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.