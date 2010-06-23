THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Q2 Tracking Well But Currency Will Wallop Revenues, Says Analyst

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Up With Tech

Shares of GOOG are up marginally with the broader tech market. Google stock has taken a beating this year as investors continue to have concerns with lack of a secondary growth engine. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 18x 2010 EPS and 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Possible Upside To Google’s U.S. Business Negated By Currency Exchange (Piper Jaffray)

Based on third party data click data, Gene Munster suggests that Google’s U.S. business remains strong. Google’s second quarter U.S. paid clicks are tracking up 6.5% sequentially versus his model of down 1% sequentially pointing to some small upside to revenue (although any upside could be negated by the impact of the stronger dollar internationally). He maintains his Overweight rating and $700 price-target.



Google Gained Search Market Share in May According To Hitwise (All Things Digital)

Gaining and losing search share depends on the methodology as well as the company collecting the data so take this with a grain of salt. According to Experian Hitwise, Google increased its share of the U.S. Internet search market to 72.2% in May from 71.4% in April, while Yahoo’s share declined to 14.4% from 15% and Bing’s to 9.2% from 9.4%. The next war front will be in mobile search; enter Apple.



Newspass Might Change Perception But Not Likely To Take Off (The New York Times)

Google has started reaching out to publishers in Italy asking them to test a new content micro-payment solution called “Newspass.” Henry Blodget at Business Insider believes that it’s hard to see this strategy taking off (because Google Checkout is all but dead), however it’s a gesture which might allow the search giant to position itself as a friend to newspapers. The project is timely as some online consumers seem ready to pay a convenience charge to access the content they want (enter Apple again) while publishers search for those consumers.

Dell Contemplating Using Chrome For Notebooks (Tech News World)

In an attempt to be at the forefront of innovation and not be left behind in the next wave of consumer devices, Dell Computer is kicking the tires of using Google’s open-source operating system Chrome in its notebook line. Dell already uses Android for some of its tablet PCs and mini-computers. This is a disaster for Microsoft, especially if the operating system is installed / bundled at the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) level.

Daily Trader: Bullish Pressure Building But No Good Entry Point (Learning Markets, Traders Huddle)

Google lost some ground yesterday, but bullish pressure is building. Yesterday, $340 million flowed into the stock on uptick trades while only $250 million flowed in on downtick trades giving GOOG an up / down ratio of 136:100. That said, the stock is over-extended from support making it difficult to establish positions at the current stock price. As the stock pulls back towards $470 it should provide a reference point to establish a trade. If the opposite is true and the stock decides to break above resistance level at $506, traders will get an opportunity to enter Google stock by establishing positions as the stock moves to a higher trading range.

