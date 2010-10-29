THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Revenue Estimates Way Low, Says Research Firm

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up Slightly, Market Slides

The market was on the rise this morning with the surprise drop in jobless claims, but stocks began to slide midday. Shares of GOOG are trading up between $0.50–$1. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; the release of Chrome operating system; regaining momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Google Revenue Estimates Are Low, Mobile Could Reach $5 Billion Alone (Barron's)

Town Hall Research believes that Google should reach $5 billion in mobile revenue (and maybe more) by 2012. That would be about 17% of the consensus estimate for 2012 of total revenue of more than $29 billion. That said, if the company really did hit $5 billion in mobile revenue, the total revenue would likely be a lot higher than the current Street view. Consensus pegs mobile-related revenue at a $1 billion run rate.

Walgreens Offering Android Tablet For $99 (AndroidGuys)

Walgreens will offer an Android tablet on their website this holiday, for just $99! The tablet is named the Maylong M-150. It runs the ageing Android 1.6 OS, is a 7-inch resistive touchscreen and comes with 256MB of DDR system memory. These specs are impressive given the price-tag. And the product is already out of stock.

rumours Say The Nexus Two Could Come As Early As This Year (City AM)

Google and Carphone Warehouse are rumoured to be collaborating on the successor to Nexus One and it could be released as early as this year in the UK. It is said that this phone will release with Gingerbread and may not come from HTC or Samsung. I don’t see much to indicate Google would try another handset.

Google Voice All Over Local Listings on iPhone (eWeek)

Chitika ad network says people who search with their voice on the iPhone are three times more likely to be looking for local results. And Google commands as much as 97% of searches through Apple’s iPhone with 7% of searches were done through Google’s voice search (likely done from the car – hands free).

