THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Launches Boost, Location-Based Ad Feature, To Preempt Facebook

GOOG Up As Market Struggles

The market is slipping after a mixed batch of earnings and strengthening dollar, but GOOG shares are up over $3. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; the release of Chrome operating system; regaining momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Google Launches Location-Based Ad Product To Thwart Facebook (Mashable)

Google has just launched Boost, a location-based ad product for local businesses. Boost ads appear in sponsored links and Google Maps. This is likely a preemptive strike against Facebook Places advertising, which has only announced cursory guidelines for businesses; no ads are yet being sold for this product. These two companies are in a tight battle for ad dollars, and Facebook has been able to gain a competitive advantage by delivering hyper-targeted, highly relevant ads based on user-supplied information.

Android Market Hits 100,000 Apps, Only One Third Of iOS (Android Developer)

The Android Market has hit a major milestone with over 100,000 apps. Google still lags far behind Apple’s iOS store, which reportedly contains about 300,000 apps. At launch, Android users had no more than 20,000 apps which is a 500% increase in under a year.

Next Version Of Android Imminent (Business Insider)

Google‘s Android team has dropped another big hint that the next version of the mobile OS, codenamed ‘Gingerbread’, will be released in the very near future. A new video was just uploaded to the official Android developer team YouTube account, showing the team unloading and installing a massive gingerbread man at their campus. The Android team has similar dessert statues for each of the previous versions of Android.



Sprint Announces Subsidized Galaxy Tab For $400 (Android Guys)

As expected, Sprint has officially announced the Android-based Galaxy Tab for November 14th. The 7-inch tablet will debut with a $399 price tag when customers sign up with a new 2-year service agreement on a 3G Tablet Mobile Broadband plan. Sprint customers will have two options when it comes to plans: 2GB data plan with unlimited messaging for $29.99 per month or a 5GB data plan with unlimited messaging for $59.99 per month. Dan Frommer at Business Insider says the subsidized tablet will set users back $720 or more with the contract.

