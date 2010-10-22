THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Has No Chance In The Near-Term Against The iPad

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up As Market Extends Rally

The market continues to go up after another batch of strong earnings reports. Shares of GOOG are up in early trading. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; the release of Chrome operating system; regaining momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

10 Reasons Why Apple Doesn’t Have To Worry About Android Tablets In the Short-Term (eWeek)

In the coming months, the iPad will be faced with competition from several Android-based devices. Luckily for Apple, it won’t have much to worry about in the short-term and here’s why: 1) Android 2.2 won’t work; 2) Google isn’t fully invested; 3) It’s a numbers game for Android OS; 4) Consumers don’t want it yet; 5) The iPad update could be huge; 6) The Verizon element; 7) Screen sizes do matter; 8) Enterprises show favour to iPads; 9) Apps could be an issue; and 10) The Apple hype machine.

Google Accounts For 97% Of All iPhone Search Traffic (eWeek)

Google hogs as much as 97% of all the search traffic on the iPhone, according to ad network Chitika. Apple’s mobile Safari toolbar sends 49% of traffic to Google, while the Google homepage racks up about 42% of the traffic on the iPhone. The Google App accounts for 9% of Google’s iPhone traffic.

Android Ad Requests Up Over A Thousand per cent Year-To-Date (Millennial Media)

Millennial Media’s Mobile Mix report shows Android revenue exceeding iPhone-only revenue on their network. Android ad requests have grown 26% month-over-month and up 1,283% year-to-date. Also notable in the report is that Motorola leapfrogged Samsung to grab the second spot in device manufacturers. Thanks to the popularity of the Droid (most likely), Motorola drew 15% of impressions on the network last month.

Android Works Because Google Yields To Carrier Demands Compromising The Platform (Electronista)

Facebook developer Joe Hewitt has questioned Android’s status as “open source” software, while arguing that the mobile platform only succeeds because Google yields to carrier demands. Hewitt suggests Android is essentially the same as iOS. He did however conceded that Android is “the most open” of any major mobile OS. Google’s flexibility with carrier demands was likely a critical factor pushing Android’s success. If Google had prevented the platform from becoming compromised, it “would very likely be irrelevant today.” Read more from Business Insider here.

China’s Growing Search Market Is Being Dominated By Baidu (BusinessWeek)

Google’s market share in China fell to its lowest in almost three years, allowing Baidu to gain sales at a faster pace, according to iResearch Inc. The U.S. company accounted for 24.6% of China’s Internet search-engine market in the third-quarter, dropping from 26.8% in the previous quarter; that’s the lowest since the fourth-quarter of 2007. Baidu’s market share increased to 72.9% in the third quarter from 71%. The overall search market grew 59% over the previous year.

Trying To Make Search More Social By Stealing Queries (eWeek)

Google has recently started running a new search engine experiment that provides “shared by” and “recent updates” links to Twitter tweets and Facebook and MySpace status updates for some popular queries. The result lists Twitter accounts and Facebook and MySpace posts from where the link was shared, as well as Google Trends time lines that show when the story was hot or cold. This isn’t the type of thing that is going to make a huge impact for Google, certainly not anymore than Microsoft’s Bing integration with Facebook will help it gain share versus Google.

