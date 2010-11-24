THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Facebook Getting Stickier At Google's Expense

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Off As Market Dives

The market is not taking Korea’s tensions very well with the Dow off triple digits in early trading. Shares of GOOG are off over 1% as well. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; the release of Chrome operating system; regaining momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Facebook Sticky And Getting Stickier At Google’s Expense (ZDNet)

Facebook accounts for almost one-fourth of pageviews and 10% of Internet visits (Google in second place with 7%). Google may have plenty of traffic and extraordinary revenue, but Facebook is just plain sticky and getting stickier. Google continues to have the advantage of being necessary. Facebook is essentially one big social time drain. However, as Facebook drives more and more traffic to its site, its ability to leverage a massive social graph for useful search will improve rapidly. Will Facebook ever be more useful than Google? That’s the key question.

Google In Talks To Buy Miramax Rights (Reuters)

Google is talking with Filmyard Holdings to gain digital rights to film studio Miramax’s archives to boost its efforts to turn YouTube into a destination with longer-form content. The current deal may include rights for more than 700 films. Google may have to compete with streaming and mail-in rental company Netflix, which has also shown interest in Miramax’s film library. That would be a huge win for Google TV.

Viacom Latest To Block Google TV (Barron’s)

Google TV is racking up a number of objectors. Viacom joins a list of networks that are blocking access to their Web-based content to the device. A Viacom spokesperson stated, “We’re blocking access to our full episode content from Google TV’s Web browser. We continue to evaluate Google TV to identify opportunities where it may make sense to optimise our Web content for the platform.” At some point, we’re not going to be able to call it TV anymore, just Google.

Chrome Can Still Be A Winner For Google If It Executes On The Cloud OS (Fortune)

With Apple and Microsoft both still making big moves in the desktop OS space, there is plenty of market to exploit and ChromeOS could be viewed as a popular terminal for businesses whose applications are all web-based. Google has a chance to build a mainstream desktop OS that runs efficiently on cheap hardware. If positioned right and executed correctly, Google indeed may have a sleeper hit on its hands.

Android-Based Galaxy Tab Sells 600K In First Month (Android Guys)

Samsung released sales figures for the newly released Galaxy Tab. The company sold 600,000 units worldwide in the first month, with supply not keeping up with demand. The company is shooting for 1 million units sold in this quarter on the Galaxy. In comparison, Apple has sold ~7.5 million iPad units since it’s launch last April and sold more than 1 million in the first month. Even so, 600,00 is a strong showing given that the marketing budget of the iPad likely dwarfed that of the Galaxy.

Buy Groupon Already And Keep It Out Of The Hands Of Yahoo And Others (eWeek)

If Google indeed buys Groupon as rumoured (or enforced as something it should do), the company will most likely is it keep Groupon separate and surfaces the daily deals across Google Places and lets participants advertise however they want. Buying Groupon would also keep the company from Yahoo, Facebook, Microsoft and everyone else. Google could use Groupon to finish up strong in 2010 after a year of some misses: Nexus One, Google Buzz and Google Wave. Bottomline: It’s Google’s deal to lose.

