THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google's Shopping List For Christmas

GOOG Up As Market Recovers

The market is recovering today as Ireland aid expectations lift global markets. Shares of GOOG are up over $11 midday. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; the release of Chrome operating system; regaining momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Google Launches Comparative Shopping Site In Time For The Holidays (Fortune)

Google recently launched Boutiques.com, the company’s social and comparative shopping site. It’s an interesting play for Google and nothing like the company has done before. There isn’t any “advertising.” It is all about shopping where users can compare brands visually and find global products. The idea is that people can create their own boutique and share their clothing preferences with friends and publish those online. Read more at Business Insider.

Google Closes Down Developer Console Today; Could A Web-Based App Store Be On The Way? (Android Guys)

Google has been notifying developers that the Android Market developer console will be out of service today for whole 6 hours. According to sources, developers have never before received notifications like this before so it’s got to be somewhat massive or at least substantial. What will it be? New ranking system? Web-based app store?

Companies That Influence Decision Making On The Fly Should Be On Google’s Christmas List (Seeking Alpha)

What does a company like Google need to acquire? They obviously recognise that mobile is going to be a huge revenue player going forward. The key for Google and mobile is this is going to be different than your current computer internet based advertising. Being able to influence consumer mobile decisions and direct purchasing choices is where the real revenues are going to be generated. Interactivity with users not just for a short time each day, but literally 24/7, is where the world is headed. Companies that have already developed these types of solutions (location-based services, real-time data, etc.) are what Google needs to tell Santa they want.

Google TV Not The Right Direction At All Says Reviewer (The New York Times)

New York Times gadget reviewer David Pogue just gave Google TV one negative review. He says it’s too complicated, it’s filled with inconsistencies, it’s flaky and it’s just not worth the money. Of all the big gadget reviewers to pay attention to, Pogue seems to represent the common man better than most. If he thinks this thing is crap, it’s a really bad sign for Google TV gaining widespread adoption. Read more from Jay Yarow at Business Insider.

Google And Bing Up In October Search Share (Barron’s)

October search share data from comScore was released yesterday. Google had 66.3% of the explicit core U.S. search market in October, up from 66.1% in September while Yahoo had 16.5% of the market, down from 16.7% and Bing had 11.5% share for the month, up from 11.2%.

Google’s Keyboard Operating System DOA (Fortune)

Google has two operating systems. Android, Google’s mobile operating system, which is being tested out on everything from tablets to refrigerators and powers the new Google TV system. And Chrome OS, Google’s netbook operating system, still has yet to debut and is based on the open-source Chromium OS project for operating systems primarily for devices with a keyboard. Gartner predicts netbooks will only make up 10% of notebook sales by 2014, down from 20% at the end of 2009. Given that, Google would be better off focusing on a single operating system, one that can scale from smartphones to larger devices.

Kayak’s IPO Could Get Sunk By Google’s ITA Acquisition (Fortune)

Kayak filed for a $50 million IPO yesterday. Amongst risk factors surrounding its business is Google’s purchase of ITA Software. The combination could result in limited consumer choice and reduced price transparency.

