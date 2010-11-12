THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Platform Still More Popular Than Apple's iOS, But Google's Tablet Loses To The iPad

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Sinking With Market

Thanks to Cisco stealing Christmas, the whole market is in the red. Shares of GOOG are off $8 by midday. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; the release of Chrome operating system; regaining momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Android Second Most Popular Smartphone Maker, Again…Still (Gartner)

Android is now the second most popular smartphone operating system in the world after Nokia‘s Symbian, Gartner reports. This is about the 19th time we’ve heard this same news in recent months. So I guess its worth repeating that Google has achieved ubiquity with its free mobile operating system, Android. This helps Google on two fronts according to Jay Yarow and Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider: One, it keeps Apple from controlling access to the entire mobile Internet.Two, it means the mobile Internet is more popular. Google hopes that means more people are performing more mobile searches.

Gadget Guru Still Prefers The iPad (All Things Digital)

Walt Mossberg posted his review of Samsung‘s Galaxy Tab, the first real tablet computer running Google’s Android software, and the first real competition to Apple’s iPad. He likes it. “It’s a serious alternative to the iPad and one that will be preferred by some folks.” Overall however, he still prefers the iPad. that said, it’s good enough that it might offer consumers enough of a choice to offer Apple some competition this holiday. Read more from Business Insider.

Google Trying To Retain Employees With Cash And Salary Increases (Business Insider)

Henry Blodget got the scoop yesterday that Google gave all of its employees $1,000 cash “holiday bonuses” and will increase 2011 salary at least 10%. The bonus is costing the company $20 million and a 10+% raise will probably cost the company $1 billion a year. Judging from an internal memo, the new salary costs will be somewhat offset by reduced bonuses and stock option grants. Given that employee retention has been a problem, it suggests that Google is now going the extra mile to keep its employees happy. Google has subsequently fired the leak.

Google TV Trying To Integrate TV And Internet Without The Cooperation Of TV (TechCrunch)

Google TV has recently become the subject of much debate as networks like NBC, CBS and ABC have all pulled their content from the service (looks like Fox pulled out from the service as well). It’s still not clear how Google TV, which absolutely needs the cooperation of media companies to thrive, will manage to bring the worlds of Internet and television together seamlessly. But Product Manager Rishi Chandra says the potential is there and that’s what matters, “This is very early days, in terms of where Google TV is and where the platform is at.”

