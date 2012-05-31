THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Rolling Out Local Tools, Includes Zagat Acquisition

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Flickr / moriza

GOOG Off With Markets

The market is selling off after initial jobless claims came in higher than expected and GDP came in right in line. Shares of GOOG are off 1% as tech is in the red. Investors continue look for Android momentum on smartphones and tablets and monetization and integration of Motorola; regaining ground in China; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 10.5x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Google Rolls Out New Local Tool, Incorporates Zagat (Mashable)

Google+ rolled out a new ‘Local’ tool that allows users to share and find information about nearby places. In addition to tapping a user’s network or “Circles,” the new service also incorporates information from Zagat, which Google bought last year. The new feature encourages users to learn more about the places around them. For example, by searching for a restaurant or store through the tab, a Google+ page will appear with photos, as well as Zagat scores and summaries, reviews from people you know and other information such as addresses and hours of business.

Google Nexus Tablet Specs Start Appearing (Engadget)

The Google Asus Nexus 7 will arrive with NVIDIA’s quad-core Tegra 3 CPU, clocked at 1.3 GHz, while that (presumably) 7-inch screen packs a 768 x 1280 resolution. It appears this mystery tablet is running Android 4.1, possibly the version number for Android’s next iteration, Jelly Bean. There are several more hints adding credence to these benchmark results, including the fish-based “grouper” codename, which follows the Stingray moniker that was handed to the Motorola Xoom ahead of its reveal. Wonder whether it’ll still manage a sub-$300 price-tag.

Google Launches Its Chromebook Laptop, Going Strait For Microsoft (Various via Scoople)

Seemingly undeterred by the lackluster sales of its prior efforts, Google launched the next version of its Chromebook laptop. They boosted processor speed and doubled memory capacity in an upgrade that finally makes the browser-centric tote look like a finished product. This device will compete with Microsoft’s Windows PCs in the enterprise. An entry-level Chromebox starts at $329. For business customers, Google is offering a new support plan. This is a sign of Google’s true intentions for the product. That said, other manufacturers don’t want to have anything to do with it.

Google + For Business: The Infographic (Involver)

Here’s an Infographic that helps illustrate the strengths of the Google+ social network. Plus some interesting factoids, features and tips that you may not know about. Like: A whopping 60% of Google+ users log in every single day (that’s 60% of over 90 million users); and, a staggering 80% engage on a weekly basis. And if you believe that…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.