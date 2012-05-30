THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Here's How Google Can Beat Facebook

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

GOOG Up With Markets

Markets are up after the long weekend but these next four days are going to be huge. Shares of GOOG are up with tech. Investors continue look for Android momentum on smartphones and tablets and monetization; clarity on the Motorola acquisition; regaining ground in China; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 10.6x Enterprise Value / EBIT.A Look At Google’s Knowledge Graph (The New Yorker)

Google introduced a new technology called Google Knowledge Graph. In the short-term, it will not make a big difference in your world. But what’s under the hood represents a significant change in engineering. And more than that, in a decade or two, scientists and journalists may well look back at this moment as the dividing line between machines that dredged massive amounts of data and machines that started to think, just a little bit, like people. It’s refreshing to see that computer engineers still occasionally need to steal a page from the human mind.

Baidu Is Saying It Has Been Doing Semantic Search For Years (Search Engine Watch)

Knowledge Graph? That’s old news. Baidu is claiming this is not new as the Chinese search giant has been dabbling in semantic search since 2009. “What they’re doing is essentially what Baidu has been doing since it launched its Aladdin open data platform in late 2009. Aladdin has evolved to become part of a grander strategy in search – a concept we call Box Computing,” said Kaiser Kuo, Baidu’s director for International Communications.

How Google Can Beat Facebook Sans Google + (The Atlantic)

Google needs to stop looking across town at Facebook and look within itself. Google is riddled with invisible social networks surrounding a wide range of products. Even better, Google’s homegrown social networks tend to be built around Google’s core strength: organised (and organising) information. Google needs to find areas where people are already congregating excitedly, not build new areas. So Google, if you’re listening, find your explicit and implicit social power users, then empower them to build your social network.

Smartphones And Tablets Now Make Up 20% Of Online Traffic (Chitika via All Things Digital)

Mobile Web browsing continues to take off, with smartphones and tablets accounting for 20% of online traffic in the U.S. and Canada, according to Chitika. Smartphones account for 14.6% and tablets make up 5.6%. Of note, tablet and mobile phone Internet usage peaks in the evening hours when people leave their computers for a bit and pretend to have a life, but are really just staring at their phones or sitting on the couch watching TV and simultaneously pawing an iPad. Speaking of, 95% of tablet Web traffic comes from an iPad, compared to phones, where Apple’s share is 72%, compared to 26% for Android devices.

Cisco Kills Their Enterprise Android Tablet (Business Insider)

Cisco has killed its year-old Cius Android-based tablet. This isn’t exactly shocking. The tablet was a strange, overpriced beast for Cisco. While the general idea with this tablet wasn’t bad, the way Cisco went about it was odd. Cius was supposed to represent a new breed of communications for the enterprise and it didn’t sell Cius to consumers either. It could only be bought by companies, so it never really sold well.

Project Glass Becoming Even More Of A Reality (PocketLint)

Google’s Project Glass eyewear has taken yet another step in becoming a reality after a video shot through the glasses was posted on the company’s Google+ account. The video clip is only 15 seconds long and the type of technology we can expect from the augmented reality glasses is still limited. However, it does suggest that the pair Google CEO Larry Page was recently photographed wearing could indeed have been a prototype pair rather than a mere dummy model. What we do know from the latest video clip is that it was recorded in 720P.

