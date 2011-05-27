THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Users Upload Two Days Worth Of Video To YouTube Every Minute

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Down With The Averages

The market is in the toilet this morning as GDP growth of 1.8% for the first quarter was unchanged and down from analysts’ expectations for more robust growth and new claims for initial jobless benefits unexpectedly rose last week. Shares of GOOG are down with the masses. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets; regaining ground in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; the roll-out of Google Music; and progress in other newer initiatives (+1, location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to peers and historical trading levels.

Google Maps On Mobile Set To Eclipse Desktop Usage This Summer (GigaOM)

Marissa Mayer, the new VP of Maps and Local, says users are moving to mobile fast and Google will have layers of useful information waiting for them. Come this June, the ratio of desktop to mobile usage will flip: the majority of users will use Google Maps most of the time on their phones instead of a laptop / desktop. She revealed that Google Maps on mobile devices recently surpassed 200 million installs, accounting for 40% of Maps’ usage. Maps should become a viable local ad platform for the company.

Google Is Beating Apple To The Mobile Payments Table (The New York Times)

Google is reportedly planning to jump-start mobile payments with a press event today in New York, followed by a trial service in five major U.S. cities. Sprint’s Nexus S could be the initial handset for mobile payment trials. The system would let those with a Nexus S 4G on Sprint use their devices to both buy goods and use coupons by waving the phone at a Verifone-supplied terminal. Google would beat Apple to the punch as rumours continue regarding NFC capabilities in the next-gen iPhone assumed to launch in September (join the SAI discussion). Read more about Google’s launch at Business Insider.

Users Upload Two Days Of Video Every Minute (Mashable)

Insane. YouTube is turning six years old this month. The video site is reporting some fun facts for the occasion. There has been a 37% increase in video uploaded per minute in the past six months and a 100% increase from last year with users uploading about two days worth of video per minute. Per minute! YouTube also passed 3 billion views in one day, a 50% increase compared to last year, over this past weekend. Thank you Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga.

Google Investing In More Wind Energy Alternatives (eWeek)

Google recently put $55 million into the Alta Wind Energy centre, pushing the company’s clean power cash infusions to $400 million. Alta will be able to power 450,000 homes and boost California’s wind power generation by 30%.

Daily Trader: Cramer Still Bearish On GOOG (The Street)

During Jim Cramer’s Mad Money last night in the “Lightning Round” (where he speeds through ideas), he called out Google. Cramer still doesn’t like the search giant and said he’s a bear on the stock. No explanation was given. He’s likely still harping on failure in China.

