THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: What The Motorola Acquisition Means For Android

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Eric Platt/Business Insider

GOOG Off As Market Recovers

The markets are rebounding after the U.S.’s first ever Flash PMI numbers came in above random expectations. Shares of GOOG are off with th NASDAQ. Investors continue look for Android momentum on smartphones and tablets and monetization; clarity on the Motorola acquisition; regaining ground in China; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11.1x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Google’s Victory Over Oracle Is A Big Win For Android (Read Write Web)

Google won big in its lawsuit with Oracle over patents used for Android. The jury delivered a unanimous verdict in favour of Google, exonerating the company’s use of Java in Android. The trial was supposed to have three phases: copyright, patents and then damages. The jury delivered a partial verdict in the copyright phase, which means the decision to award damages comes down to the judge, William Alsup. There will be no phase three and the trial. With Google’s ownership of Motorola now however, expect companies like Research In Motion, Microsoft and Apple to now come directly after Google in future lawsuits.

What The Motorola Acquisition Means For Android (Read Write Mobile)

An acquisition of the size of Motorola is a fascinating study on the global impact of Android. While Google does not directly profit from Android hardware (for now), there are billions of dollars wrapped up in the Android ecosystem. And this is where Google needs to tread carefully. It needs to balance its desire to streamline the Android process while also not alienating its OEM and carrier partners in the process. The potential benefits of Google taking top-level control of the Android ecosystem are broad; Google benefits, consumers benefit, developers benefit. It remains to be seen if the carriers and other manufacturers will benefit. And while Motorola lags in the race, the smartphone market is still huge.

Google Gets Serious About Hardware Design, Buys Design Studio (Core 77)

Google acquired San-Francisco-based ID studio Mike & Maaike. The team has produced designs for Steelcase, Incase, Microsoft’s Xbox division, the Republic of Fritz Hansen and others. Mike & Maaike previously designed the G1, Google’s first Android phone, as well as the Android Smartphone 1, a testbed device that was used internally. And with Motorola, it appears they’ll be attempting to strengthen their share of the mobile device market, armed with Mike & Maaike’s design skills. Here are what some of the future phones could look like.

I Had No Idea Google Didn’t Sell Apps In China (Bloomberg)

Google’s Android operating system runs two-thirds of the smartphones sold in China yet the company’s online app store, Google Play, isn’t open for business there. Taj Meadows, a Tokyo-based spokesman for Google, declined to comment on why Google Play was unavailable in China. That’s creating an opportunity for China Mobile which opened its Mobile Market store for Android apps in 2009, and it now has 158 million registered users. Customers have downloaded more than 630 million apps, making Mobile Market the world’s largest carrier-operated app store.

Google + Is Winning When It Comes To Pictures (VentureBeat)

Google+ is succeeding in small bursts, feature by feature. As a social network competing with Facebook it’s a flop, but its video-chat tool Hangouts is a winner. Now photo sharing is poised to be the service’s next breakout hit, thanks to an enthusiastic community of photographers who like the focus on attractive full-size images, Google+’s new photo-centric iPhone app, and a uniquely Google passion for metadata. In fact, Google+ is pushing hard on the photography front and is in a great position to dominate the floundering Flickr.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.