THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Surprising Things You Don't Know About Google +

GOOG Up With Markets

The market is rebounding as inflation stays flat and retail sales come in line. Shares of GOOG are up with tech. Investors continue look for Android momentum on smartphones and tablets and monetization; clarity on the Motorola acquisition; regaining ground in China; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 10.9x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Android Economics Continued: 5% Of Revenue Is From App Sales (Asymco)

Continuing his analysis of Google Play (formerly known as the Android Marketplace), Horace Dediu estimates that on average, about 5% of Play content sales to be booked as revenues for Android. This 5% ends up a quite a small amount if overall app sales are small. Google has publicly stated that they are targeting $10/device/year in revenues. This is probably ambitious. Assuming $6.50/device/year, the total revenues are quite strong since there were likely more than 215 million users at year end. That results in a total revenue base of $1.4 billion for 2011.

Surprising Facts About Google + (PR Daily)

Brands, don’t abandon that account just yet. A new study finds that 64% of a selected group of brands have an active Google+ page, and 22% have pages with more than 100,000 circlers. And those figures are steadily increasing. Some stats:

Brands are posting more frequently Popular brands are getting more popular Automotive and electronics are the most popular brands Luxury is a booming industry on Google + Engagement amongst circlers is up Photos get the most engagement (hello Pinterest)

There are more facts. But basically, engagement is on the rise.

Android / Google Are Successful In Mobile Traffic (The Motley Fool)

According to comScore, Google is quite successful in mobile traffic.

Google sites lead as the top property on iOS, Android and RIM devices, reaching 96.9% of the U.S. mobile audience

As far as which apps led the way, the App Store and Google Play holds the top spot, followed by either Google Search or Maps

On the iPhone, iTunes was the top app followed by Google Maps at 91.2% reach (that’s going to hurt once Apple drops them for their own service)

Just goes to show how much Google needs the iPhone…

Google Needs iOS More Than It Needs Android (SlashGear)

Google has a problem, and it’s all about commitment and addiction. The update release of Google+ for iPhone has Android lovers up in arms. Google should prioritise Android users. After all, they’re the ones who support the search giant by buying an Android device in the first place. The blunt truth is that Google needs to convince Apple users to use Google + more than it does those of Android.

The Oracle / Google Trial Could Get Messy (CNet)

Over the weekend, attorneys for both Oracle and Google filed several motions that could either speed up the case or plunge it into a much longer, messier trial. One of the more noteworthy points was to move the debate of “patent infringement willfulness” into the second phase of the trial going on right now. Interestingly, this looks like one area where both sides of the courtroom appeared to agree; at least when it comes to timing. The court will address the issue of direct willfulness now before the third phase of the trial can begin, which would focus on damages. Closing statements will be delivered today.

Baidu Set To Launch New Smartphone On Baidu Cloud (Reuters)

Baidu is set to launch a new smartphone partnership this week, that will see the smartphone use an upgraded version of its mobile operating system. It will be similar to Baidu’s partnership with Dell in which the two launched a smartphone running on Baidu’s Yi platform. The new smartphones will run an upgraded version of Baidu Yi called Baidu Cloud. “We have a few partnerships coming up and will announce it in a week,” according to Wang Jing, Baidu’s vice president of engineering and head of mobile. That will put Baidu head to head with iOS and Android.

