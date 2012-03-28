THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google's Problems In China Just Got Worse

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

GOOG Fighting Back

The market is off marginally on various economic data releases: declining home prices, manufacturing stumbles and consumer confidence falls. Shares of GOOG are fighting back after morning lows. Investors continue look for Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide, especially with the Motorola acquisition integration; regaining ground in China; resurgence of Google TV; and continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, daily deals, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12.9x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Apple Integrating Baidu Into Search Options In China (TechInAsia)

That’s gonna hurt Google. Chinese news portal Sina Tech is reporting this morning that according to “knowledgeable sources,” Apple will integrate Baidu’s search function into its iOS mobile operating system next month. Apparently, Baidu’s cloud and mobile chief Li Mingyuan said that the company already had a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Apple in China. The implementation would give Safari users on iOS the option of setting Baidu, rather than Google, as their default search engine. Considering Baidu controls over 80% of the search market in China, it is expected that most users will make the switch.

Chromebooks Might Not Be Dead Yet (Business Insider)

Admittedly, out of the gate it was a slow start. But Google’s top Chrome exec Sundar Pichai, who took over Google’s Apps business last year, hinted at an investors’ conference in February that Apps would rely more heavily on Chrome. So if Google Apps keep getting better on Chrome, there still might be a business case for a cheap, low-powered notebook that runs only Web apps. Sony certainly seems to think so. Meanwhile, Android, the company’s other operating system, is kicking butt.

Here Are 9 Charts That Show The Incredible Growth Of Android (Business Insider)

Apple may have started the smartphone revolution, but Google’s Android platform has spread farther faster:

Android passed Apple’s market share in 2010 and has never looked back The number of Android activations per day is accelerating

Check out more stats from Accenture mobility analyst Lars Kamp here.

Google Launching Commenting To Take On Facebook (TheNextWeb)

Google is about to launch a new commenting system that will tie into the search giant’s Google+ platform, web services and web search. Dylan Love at Business Insider believes that comments can be indexed for search, meaning Google becomes that much more powerful of a search engine. It also keeps people more committed to their Google accounts, and as such a little closer to Google+.

Google Claims Data centres Are 50% More Efficient Than Others (VentureBeat)

Google released an annual energy report for its data centres, claiming that by measuring energy consumption, its data centres are 50% more efficient than other companies’. The report includes the power-usage effectiveness (PUE) or “a ratio of the total power used to run a data centre to the amount used to power the servers.” Google claims to have a 12 month average PUE of 1.14 in 2011, down from 1.16 in 2010 and versus other companies at 2.0. Not exactly 50% less energy than its competitors, but close.

By 2016, 60% Of Tablet Market Will Be Sub-$400 Tablets (PadGadget)

ABI Research is predicting that by 2016, 60% of the tablet market will be controlled by tablets that are under $400, like the Kindle Fire. According to ABI Research, there are currently 220 tablet models available worldwide. “The majority of new entrant media tablet models have been in the sub-$400 segment that focuses on growth markets like India and China,” said Jeff Orr, group director of consumer research at ABI. “The strong wave of growth in this segment over the next few years is expected to be driven by the adoption in emerging markets.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.