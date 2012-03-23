THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Developer Interest Down, Android Failing In Tablets And The Wallet Strategy Gets A Revamp

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up In A Sea Of Red

The market is off on a big downward revision in the housing index as well as ongoing slowing growth fears for China. Shares of GOOG are up versus a down tech tape. Investors continue look for Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide, especially with the Motorola acquisition integration; regaining ground in China; resurgence of Google TV; and continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, daily deals, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12.7x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Developer Interest In Android Heading South (MacWorld)

While Google doesn’t have to worry about app developers fleeing Android en masse, they might be concerned that developer interest appears headed in the wrong direction. A new survey by IDC and Appcelerator found that 78.6% of developers were interested in creating apps for Android smartphones during the first quarter of 2012, down from the 83.3% in the fourth quarter of 2011 and down from around 87% in the first quarter of 2011. “Massive platform fragmentation is a big reason that we’re seeing this decline in interest,” says Mike King, Appcelerator’s principal mobile strategist. Even so, Android still easily generates the second-greatest level of interest among mobile developers

Yandex Search Share Gains as Google’s Shrinks (Bloomberg)

Yandex, Russia’s most popular Internet search engine, saw its weekly search-market share rise to the highest in eight weeks, while Google’s portion decreased, according to Liveinternet.ru. Yandex’s share of the Russian online search market rose to 59.5% in the week through March 18. Google’s share of Russian searches fell to 25.8% with a four-week average of 25.8%.

Google Rethinking Google Wallet Strategy (Bloomberg)

Google is considering sharing revenue with wireless carriers Verizon and AT&T in an effort to get them to adopt Google Wallet technology. Google aims to spur demand for its Wallet app, which is designed to boost its share of the multibillion-dollar market for mobile advertising by letting it target shoppers with coupons and promotions. The problem is that few phones have the right technology installed, and rivals are readying their own systems, including one called ISIS that’s backed by carriers. Is it too little, too late?

Apple Is Crushing Android In The Tablet Market (Business Insider)

Apple’s announcement that it sold 3 million new iPads in four days makes it even clearer that the tablet market is a one horse race. The iPad is obliterating Android, and Microsoft has yet to even compete. At the end of February, Andy Rubin said there were 12 million Android tablets on the market. Apple sold a fourth of that in four days. It sells that many every three months. The closest competitor to the iPad, the Kindle, sold just 3 million units during the holiday period. So what gives?

Chrome Overtakes Internet Explorer Worldwide For A Day (PCWorld)

Google’s Chrome browser overtook Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, all versions combined, to become the number one browser for a single day last weekend, according to StatCounter. Chrome was the most-used browser in Brazil, India and Russia on Sunday, enough to put it top of StatCounter’s worldwide browser ranking, although it remained in second or third place in China, Germany and the U.S. By Monday, when many Internet users returned to work, it had slipped back behind Internet Explorer again. In a recent Scoople survey, 77% of respondents said they don’t use IE with any regularity.

