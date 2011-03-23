THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Facebook Gaining In Niche Areas Of Search At Google's Expense

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Fluctuates With Market

Stocks are mixed this morning after three days of gains and as crude oil prices dip below $103. The ongoing crisis in Japan and the fighting in Libya are also contributing factors to the volatile movements in the markets, Shares of GOOG are trading sideways with the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts include Android momentum on smartphones and tablets; regaining ground in China and pushing into other emerging markets; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Google Still Dominates Search, But Facebook Is On A Roll (Search Engine Land)

In a wide-ranging report out from Mark Mahaney at Citi, Google to continues its dominance of the search landscape. Google is the No. 1 source of traffic for 26 of the 35 properties analysed (74%), and Google traffic has increased or stayed the same since last July for 24 of them (69%). But there are small niches where Google’s position as a dominant traffic driver might be taking a hit. Google is driving less traffic to media sites with only 20% of the media sites seeing a rise in Google traffic; meaning 80% are getting less. Meanwhile, Facebook traffic to all five of the top media sites was up over the last year. Read more at Business Insider.

Android Will Beat iPhone 2:1 In New Mobile Phone Purchases (GetJar)

GetJar released a survey that shows Android purchases will beat iPhone two to one. Almost 40% of global respondents said they will switch to Android for their next phone while 18% said they will switch to the iPhone. No word on the survey population to make any further conclusions, so I’m a bit sceptical. Survey results also concluded that gaming apps are the most popular, followed by social networking.

The Problem With Gmail In China Isn’t Google, It’s China (PC World)

China is blocking Gmail with methods that make it look as if the access problems lie with Google. Weeks of government disruption of Google’s Gmail service and of services used to circumvent Web censorship is fueling frustration among Internet users in China, along with concerns the curbs may be long-lasting. And so Google’s dance in China goes on. Read more from Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry at Business Insider.

Sprint Fully Integrates Google Voice (CNet)

Sprint customers will be able to use their existing mobile phone number as their Google Voice number without going through the hassle of porting the number. Little by little, Google Voice has encroached on U.S. mobile operators’ turf, most recently offering to port a subscriber’s carrier-assigned cell phone number for use with Google Voice’s service. Anyone who uses Google Voice, knows this is a huge win for Sprint customers. Read more at Business Insider.

Daily Trader: Cramer Is A Buyer Of GOOG At These Levels (CNBC)

Jim Cramer, during the Lightening Round of Mad Money, said he’s a buyer of the Internet giant’s stock at current levels. That’s a change. Especially in light of the renewed issues with China.

