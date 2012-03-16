THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google To Launch "Semantic Search," Understanding The Actual Meaning Of Words

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

GOOG Up With Tech

The market is wavering in early trading as initial jobless claims beat expectations and February PPI numbers rose less than anticipated. Shares of GOOG are up with the rest of technology. Investors continue look for Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide, especially with the Motorola acquisition integration; regaining ground in China; resurgence of Google TV; and continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, daily deals, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12.1x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Former Googler Says Larry Page Is Killing The Company (MSDN)

Former Engineering Director at Google and current Partner Development Manager at Microsoft, James Whittaker, published a lengthy piece explaining why he left the search engine. His main issue: Larry Page. He says a core value shift took place when former chief executive Eric Schmidt stepped down. Now, Google is “an advertising company with a single corporate-mandated focus.” That focus: beating Facebook by making every Google product more social. Matt Rosoff at Business Insider has spoken to other Google employees who have left in the last year, and a lot of them cited similar problems.

Google Gives Search An Overhaul (The Wall Street Journal)

Google is giving its search formula a shake up as it tries to fix the shortcomings while maintaining its dominant market share. Google search will begin offering more than a list of blue Web links, but start presenting more facts and direct answers to queries at the top of the search-results page. The changes to search are among the biggest in the company’s history, aiming to provide more relevant results through “semantic search,” the process of understanding the actual meaning of words.

Android To Over Take iOS Tablet Market Share By 2015 (IDC)

IDC released its fourth quarter 2011 report on tablet shipments and Apple continues to lead the market with 54.7% of global market share, down from 61.5% sequentially. Apple experienced an overall decrease in market share due to strong gains from Amazon’s Kindle Fire. The Kindle Fire (which runs on a modified Android) is now the iPad’s biggest competitor with 16.8% of the tablet market, followed by Samsung (Android) with 5.8% of the market. Android-based tablets will overtake Apple’s in terms of worldwide market share by 2015.

Stop Complaining About Android Fragmentation, Netflix Says It’s Just Fine (GigaOM)

Remember all those stories about Android device fragmentation, and how it’s been keeping developers from rolling out their apps across the entire Android ecosystem? Apparently, it’s not all that bad. If you’re big like Netflix. The secret? “We are able to reduce our daily smoke automation devices to around 10 phones and 4 tablets and keep the rest for the longer release-wide test cycles.” But what about the little guy, who probably makes up the bulk of the app development out there?

iOS Crushes Android In Terms Of U.S. Web Traffic (Business Insider)

According to comScore, Apple’s iOS is controlling 60% of mobile traffic on the web in the U.S. Considering Android is supposed to be dominating Apple in mobile, this is a little surprising. comScore spokesperson Andrew Lipsman says there are “two main explanations: 1. iOS includes iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. iPad in particular provides a big advantage vs. Android; and 2. iOS users tend to be heavier media consumers on average.” Despite the growth of Android in smartphones, Apple is still in control of the dominant platform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.