THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Gets Huge Opportunity In Absence Of New iPhone Launch This Summer

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Photo: Matt Rosoff, Business Insider

GOOG Down In Mixed Market

Stocks are opening mixed after two economic reports suggested a sluggish recovery. The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April and slightly more people applied for unemployment benefits last week. Shares of GOOG are down against a slightly positive tech tape. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets; regaining ground in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; the roll-out of Google Music; and progress in other newer initiatives (+1, location-based services, mapping, gaming, Chromebooks, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to peers and historical trading levels.Android Market App Attrition Double That Of Apple’s App Store (GigaOm)

Android Market is not on pace to overtake Apple’s App Store in overall apps any time soon. Analysis from app discovery service Appsfire found that of the 300,000 apps that have been published on the Android Market, 95,000 or 32% have been pulled over time. Meanwhile, of the 500,000 apps that have appeared on Apple’s App Store, 80,000 or 16% have been unpublished at some point.

Android Phones Have A Chance This Summer In Absence Of New iPhone (DigiTimes)

Android-based smartphone vendors will likely draw a great opportunity to boost their market share globally in the third quarter in the absence of a new iPhone from Apple. Apple did not unveil its next-generation iPhone at the ongoing WWDC indicating that the iPhone 5 (or iPhone 4S, whatever it is) will not likely hit the market until September.

eMarketer Ups Online Advertising Estimates On Strong Display Search (eMarketer)

eMarketer’s new US online advertising estimates for 2011 predict 20% growth to $31.3 billion — significantly higher than the previous forecast of 10.5% growth to $28.5 billion. The increase is largely fuelled by higher-than-expected spending on display advertisements, which continue to grow at a faster pace than search. For the first time, display is within striking distance to search and will surpass search spending within the next five years. Other estimates:

Internet ads will account for nearly 20% of all major media ad dollars spent in the U.S. in 2011, up 17% year-over-year.

U.S. advertisers will spend $14.38 billion on search ads and $12.33 billion on online display in 2011, up 19.8% and 24.5%, respectively.

Video advertising is growing faster than all other online ad formats. eMarketer estimates U.S. online video ad spending will grow 52.1% to $2.16 billion in 2011.

Good news all around for Google.

Oracle Wants To Bury Android (Foss Patents)

Intellectual property commentator Florian Mueller analysed a Google legal filing vs. Oracle and concludes that if Oracle wins, Google might have no choice but to start charging handset makers for Android or scrap the business altogether. Oracle wants more money in damages than Android has earned in its entire two-plus years of history; a huge cut of Google’s mobile advertising revenue plus compensation for fragmentation of Java. Read more about Mueller’s findings at Business Insider.

Google Brings Some Updates To Google Maps (MobileCrunch)

No wonder Apple renewed Google Maps iOS partnership:

Live Transit Updates: Google has added live transit updates to Google Maps for mobile and desktop for Boston, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and the European cities of Madrid and Turin. That doesn’t help me at all.

Offline Mapping: Google already has one of the best turn-by-turn navigation systems. Still, there’s one key feature it lacks when put up against the competition: true offline navigation. With Google already storing Maps as vectors and handling all of the turn-by-turn voice generation on-device, much of the system already can work offline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.