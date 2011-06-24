THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Makes The Most Sense To Put Hulu Out Of Its Misery And Just Buy It

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Down With Markets

Markets are in the toilet in morning trading as claims for unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week, suggesting little improvement in the labour market this month after employment stumbled in May. Shares of GOOG are off nearly 2% as well. Upcoming catalysts include second calendar quarter results released in July; continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets; regaining ground in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; the roll-out of Google Music; and progress in other newer initiatives (+1, location-based services, mapping, gaming, Chromebooks, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to peers and historical trading levels.

Hulu On The Selling Block, Google Makes Sense (ReadWriteWeb)

rumours have surfaced that Hulu has been fielding unsolicited offers to buy the platform. Google would make the most sense out of Apple and Microsoft because of its significant investment in web content, and YouTube would be very happy to add premium content to its mix and eliminate its prime competitor in one fell swoop. And Google TV would actually have programming. The company would have to win regulatory approval though and that’s no sure thing. Not to mention Hulu could have the most complex corporate structure ever.

Box.net Partners With Google To Take On Microsoft (Fast Company)

Cloud storage and collaboration startup Box.net is upping the ante with the launch of an in-depth integration with Google’s productivity suite Google Docs and Spreadsheets directly within the platform. Box, which has 6 million users and stores 300 million documents, is a cloud storage platform for the enterprise that comes with collaboration, social and mobile functionality. This move could be a knockout punch to Microsoft’s cloud document service Office 365 debuting next week.

Wyoming Shuns Microsoft, Goes Google (Electronista)

Wyoming has become the first state to begin using a suite of cloud computing tools from Google for its entire executive branch of government. Governor Matt Mead announced the transition of 10,000 state employees to Google Apps for Government yesterday. Wyoming started the process of looking at migrating to a new platform in 2008. The competition narrowed down to the usual suspects, Google and Microsoft.

Google Hits One Billion Site Visitors In May (CNet)

Incredible. Google saw one billion people around the world visit its website in May, the first time ever that an Internet company has drawn in that many visitors in one month, according to comScore. The search giant has witnessed the number of unique visitors to its site rise by 8.4% from 931 million a year ago. During the same period, Microsoft maintained the No. 2 position with 905 million unique visitors in May, up 15%, while Facebook’s count surged by 30% to about 714 million visitors.

Research In Motion Cuts PlayBook Sales Expectations (Electronista)

According to the supply chain, Research In Motion has quietly cut its sales expectations for the BlackBerry PlayBook after its disappointing sales from the spring. It had planned for as many as 2.4 million of the tablets in its summer quarter but had now pared that back to between 800,000 and 900,000 units. While Android-based tablets aren’t doing so great either, at least they have smartphones to fall back on.

Another Android-Based Tablet To Hit The Market, This One From Amazon (Digitimes)

Taiwanese component makers say that Amazon is set to release tablets in August or September on its way to a sales target of 4 million units in 2011. The launch is timed to gain momentum ahead of the Thanksgiving and year-end holidays. If Amazon does release a tablet, it’s believed the company may integrate its own services (streaming, shopping, reading, etc) tightly into a custom-built Android-based OS.

Google Invests Yet Another $100 Million Into Wind Energy (TechCrunch)

Google and Citi will finance a second phase of the Alta Wind Energy centre (AWEC) being developed by Terra-Gen Power, each investing $102 million in the project. Comprised of several distinct phases, AWEC will ultimately have a generating capacity of 1,550 megawatts when completed – nearly double the capacity of the largest currently operating U.S. wind energy installation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.