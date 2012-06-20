THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Forget Facebook, Twitter Is The One Google Should Be Worried About

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up With Markets

The markets are blazing despite a big miss in job openings. Shares of GOOG are up with tech. Investors continue look for Android momentum on smartphones and tablets and monetization and integration of Motorola; regaining ground in China; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 10.1x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Look Out Google, Twitter Slowly Unfolding Its Search Intentions (GigaOM)

It has been fairly obvious for a few years that the search-driven, URL-centric web would converge with the web of social objects. It is something that is driving Google’s paranoia. The company most likely to capture the opportunity is Twitter. The company has evolved into a new kind of hybrid-media platform; transforming itself into a post-Google information company. In past few weeks alone it has unveiled expandable tweets, hashtag-based pages and other similar innovations. These embellishments to their core messaging offering show that it is Twitter, and not Facebook, that Google has to worry about.

Google + Now On Flipboard With The Rest Of Social Media (Business Insider)

Bradley Horowitz, the VP who oversees product management for Google+, announced that Google has partnered with Flipboard to add Google+ streams to the popular news reader app. Google is opening up its Google+ API to give Flipboard users access to photos, videos, updates and more from the social network, all within the Flipboard app. So you’ll be able to read and comment on Google+ posts without having to actually visit the website. Welcome to the party. Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr are all available within the app.

Google Acquires More Patents (TechCrunch)

Google has acquired more than 50 patents from fabless semiconductor company, Magnolia Broadband. Its technology helps enhance RF transmit signal levels, which “significantly enhances data device performance as well as overall network performance.” The company argues that its technology can increase network capacity by 40% and increase data throughput at the cell edge by 100%. It also promises a 10-15% increase in battery life. Chances are Magnolia’s beam forming Mobile Transmit Diversity patent portfolio is meant to strengthen its existing patent stash.

CHART: Google Dominates Mobile Search (Business Insider Intelligence)

Google has effectively monopolized the mobile search market. Google’s mobile search market share was 96.9% in May, according to Global StatCounter. For comparison, Google’s U.S. desktop search share was 66.7% last month, according to comScore. Given that Google is the default search engine on iOS and Android—which represent around 80% of the global smartphone market—its dominance is not surprising, but it also provides some insight into the mobile ad market. The majority of mobile ad revenues come from search, which is really just an extension of the desktop. Many assume that mobile will be a huge new revenue stream for companies like Google, but advertisers may just be shifting their resources to meet changing consumer behaviours.

