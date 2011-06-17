THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: At 100 Million Users, Android Can't Be Ignored

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up On Market Respite

The number of people signing up for jobless benefits fell last week, while housing starts and building permits rose last month, offering some hope the economy could be starting to pull out of its soft patch. Shares of GOOG are up marginally with the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts include second calendar quarter results released in July; continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets; regaining ground in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; the roll-out of Google Music; and progress in other newer initiatives (+1, location-based services, mapping, gaming, Chromebooks, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to peers and historical trading levels.

Even If It’s Just An Extension Of Search, Android Can’t Be Ignored (Fortune)

When Google acquired the tiny wireless startup Android in 2005, few had particularly high hopes for the deal. But with 100 million users, Android has worked out spectacularly well for Google, even though the open-source platform doesn’t produce any direct revenue. However, when the Internet experience is better, more people use it and more often. That does reinforce a common knock on Google that it is a one-trick pony, focused entirely on search. But what a good pony.

Google Inside Search Recap: More Mobile Features Coming To Desktops (Various via iDygest)

Google unveiled several improvements to its core services at its Inside Search event Tuesday, shaving seconds off Internet searches in an effort to drive higher search volume and higher revenues. The search giant introduced three new search features that make it clear that mobile technologies are leading the way. Instant search, voice search and the ability to search by image. Matt Rosoff at Business Insider was live at the event and said that overall these improvements feel pretty incremental.

Nexus 4G Details Leaked; Phone “An Absolute Beast” (Boy Genius Report)

In a good way. Google is two devices deep in a quest to deliver its vision of what a mobile device should be. The phone deemed (yet may not be branded that at all) the Google Nexus 4G looks like a monster; it is rumoured to have the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich operating system, a 720p screen, 1080p video capture, a button-free screen and a 4G LTE radio.

Chromebook Is Here And Reviewers Aren’t Holding Back (The New York Times)

David Pogue, the New York Times’ personal technology columnist, crushed the new Samsung Series 5 Chromebooks (running on Google’s Chrome OS). “It’s really weird to use a computer where everything happens in your browser; You can never quit or minimize the browser; there’s no desktop behind it, no matter what your instincts say. But let’s give this shifted paradigm a chance. How well does Google’s newfangled concept hold up in the real world? Unfortunately, not very well.” Dead on arrival.

Apple And Google’s Cloud Vision Differ (ReadWriteWeb)

In Google’s vision for Chromebooks, an application runs in the web browser, or Chrome; the future of computing is all web, or it’s all cloud. The Chrome OS appears to be quite a different vision from Apple’s cloud-computing play, iCloud. Apple released its interpretation of what Microsoft has been promising for years: “software plus services.” All of the cloud computing services Google offers to consumers, like email, word processing and spreadsheets, happen within the browser.

YouTube Stealing TV Viewership (GigaOM)

Video is available on an increasing number of platforms and Americans’ video consumption habits are scaling accordingly. In a study released, Nielsen Co. found that traditional TV viewership, which still remains the primary vehicle for video consumption across all demographics, rose an average of 22 minutes per month per person last year, or close to 4 hours every day. But those who watch the most video online tend to watch less TV, a finding that overturns a longstanding belief that people who watch more programming do so over all devices.

