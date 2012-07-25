THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Worst Google Acquisitions Ever

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Off With Markets

Markets are off again as U.S. manufacturing falls to second lowest level since the crisis. Shares of GOOG are off with the rest of tech. Investors continue look for Android momentum and monetization of smartphones and tablets; direction for Motorola; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth and monetization of YouTube; expansion of social network Google +; and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11.4x Enterprise Value / EBIT. Check out our updated Google model.

Motorola May Be A Huge Mistake For Google (CNBC)

Gene Munster, senior analyst at Piper Jaffray, spoke with CNBC and said that Google “is going to be investing aggressively in the phones that they keep. The net effect of all this is it is probably going to have a negative 2 to 4 per cent impact on 2013 earnings as they really start to ramp up that spend.” But Munster doubts Google’s ability to beat the competition in mobile. “I think that market is going to be very difficult for them,” Munster said. “I understand strategically what they are trying to do, but in our opinion the best thing to do is focus on working with hardware partners like they’ve been doing.”

Google Stops Taking Orders For 16GB Nexus 7 (Mashable)

Google has decided to stop taking orders of the 16GB Nexus 7 from its online store, presumably because it has such a huge backlog it doesn’t even know when it will be able to fulfil new customer purchases. It has also already sold out at major retailers, including Costco, Gamestop, Sam’s Club, Office Depot, and Staples. The online versions of all the above stores list the 16 GB device as either “back-ordered,” coming soon,” “in-store only,” or simply “out of stock.” Your in-store chances aren’t much better.

Nexus 7 Seems Off To A Good Start (TechCrunch)

According to Chitika, the Nexus 7 is posting “impressive usage figures” across the company’s network. It currently accounts for 0.3 impressions for every 100 iPad impressions. That doesn’t sound like much, but the Nexus is actually on track to quickly catching up with other popular Android tablets like the Kindle Fire and Samsung Galaxy Tab. Google’s Nexus 7 tablet is off to such a good start that Google can’t keep up with demand for the 16GB model. But that could be because it grossly underestimated demand and didn’t produce anywhere close to enough devices.

There’s A Fine Line Between Cool And Creepy (TechCrunch)

There’s something very cool about Google Now but it also has the potential to become Google’s creepiest service yet. Google Now learns from your search behaviour and shows you cards with information you regularly search for or that could be relevant to you because of your current location. It also uses a whimsical theme to highlight the time of day and where you are. All of this could easily scream “invasion of privacy.” What if Google Now could look at your email inbox? That’s apparently a line that Google isn’t ready to cross yet, though. People would likely freak out.

Worst Google Acquisitions Ever (Ranker)

Google tends to buy up a lot of smaller companies, particularly companies that have a lot of data and / or content that might be useful for those using the Google search engine. Some turn out to be forward-thinking, strategic moves (Android, YouTube). But not all Google acquisitions have been winners. Here’s a collection of the worst Google acquisitions. Buying these companies either proved to be unsuccessful or unproductive long-term, or perhaps was just a bad policy right from the very start. Dodgeball was one of the worst. Google killed it and then the founders (Dennis Crowley) went on and recreated it as Foursquare.

Google Acquires Sparrow, Expect A Better Gmail On iOS (Various via Scoople)

Google announced the acquisition of Sparrow, an email client for iOS and Mac users that is widely considered an improvement over the Gmail app for the iPhone and Apple’s native Mac Mail app. Sparrow promised that while the team will be working on new things at Google, the company will “continue to make Sparrow available and provide support for our users.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.