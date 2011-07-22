THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Is Google's New AdWords Credit Card A Good Idea?

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up As Market Rises

Stocks are extending opening advances in response to the latest dose of data. The Philadelphia Fed Survey for July came in at 3.2, better than the 0.0 reading anticipated. Shares of GOOG are up with the rest of technology. Catalysts include continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets; regaining ground in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; the roll-out of Google Music and social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, Chromebooks, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 13x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to peers and historical trading levels. Check out our new updated Google model, complete with valuation and charts.Larry Page Closes Labs To Focus Product Efforts (Various via techDygest)

Google has decided to close its Labs initiative, its experimental playground, as part of CEO Larry Page’s efforts to streamline its product portfolio and focus its development efforts. Many of the products and technology from Google Labs will be incorporated into some of the company’s other products. Earlier this month, Google shut down Google Health and PowerMeter because they weren’t getting enough usage.

Google Launching Credit Card For AdWords Customers (Reuters)

Google is introducing a credit card for its AdWords advertising customers, offering clients a credit line to try and foster more business as competition in the online ad market heats up. The catch: it can only be used to buy search advertising on Google. The card will be issued by MasterCard and launch with a low interest rate of 8.99% with no annual fee. With the U.S. in record debt levels, why not.

Google Will Make Sure Apple Doesn’t Win HTC Lawsuit (Various via iDygest)

During Google’s Mobile Revolution conference in Tokyo, Google’s executive chairman Eric Schmidt attributed lawsuits to Android’s massive global growth and restated that there are now more than 550,000 Android smartphone activations daily. He also lambasted Apple for responding to Android’s success with legal attacks and “not responding with innovation” and will “make sure” that HTC doesn’t lose its patent infringement suit with Apple. This was, of course, before Apple destroyed earnings.

Apple Causes Android’s Mobile Ad Lead In Europe To Dive (InMobi)

InMobi reports that while Apple is the lead manufacturer in Europe when it comes to mobile ads, Android still dominates the platform leader board for ad impressions with a 24.9% share. However, Apple’s rise in Europe over the last quarter caused a significant 5-point drop for Android’s overall share, while iOS rose 3.3% to 19.5%.

Google Looking To Buy More Patents To Keep Up (Reuters)

Google is in talks to buy U.S. wireless chip technology company InterDigital to boost its patent portfolio. Google is forging ahead in the smartphone market but has been hampered by a lack of intellectual property, which has already exposed it to patent-infringement lawsuits from rivals including Oracle. The company also lost out to a consortium including Apple and Microsoft in a $4.5 billion auction of thousands of Nortel telecoms patents.

Google May Be Willing To Settle Oracle Suit (PC World)

Google has offered the first public indication that it may be willing to settle Oracle’s lawsuit against it over the alleged infringement of Java patents in Google’s Android OS. The company filed legal papers which provide the court with an update on the reexamination of Oracle’s patents, and on whether they think the case should be “stayed,” or put on hold, pending the outcome of that process.

