THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: As Schmidt Transitions, Google's Market Share Drops In China And Investors Are Weary Of Enterprise Business

GOOG Up In A Down Market

Taking gold prices and weaker than anticipated earnings are driving the market down in early trading. That said, shares of GOOG are up nearly over $3.50 versus a down tech tape. Upcoming catalysts include transition of the executive team; continued Android momentum in smartphones and tablets; regaining ground in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group. Check out Business Insider’s updated Google model and related charts.

Lawyer Who Helped Nail Microsoft Says Google Is New Whipping Boy (San Francisco Chronicle)

Gary Reback, a partner at law firm Carr & Ferrell who helping the DOJ nail Microsoft for bundling its products with Windows, is preaching about why he sees Google as the new antitrust antichrist. He also said, the DOJ and FTC tussled over who gets to tackle Google for these issues. The DOJ is mounting the ITA assault, so it makes sense it would stay the course for all alleged monopoly-building services. Google is a victim of its own success, but unless the company is putting dozens of companies out of business by touting its own services, what’s the problem?

With Schmidt Leaving, Google Apps And The Enterprise Business Will Be Impacted The Most (eWeek)

Of the many different ways Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s turning over ultimate control to co-founder Larry Page will impact the company, Google Apps and the entire enterprise business will be affected the most. Google Apps isn’t struggling, but it’s not exactly lighting up the sales charts. Page won’t blow up Google Apps, but that’s the part of the business that is more susceptible to market- and mind-share loss to Microsoft. Read Business Insider’s Matt Rosoff’s post on the area where Google is way behind Microsoft.

Google Tweaking Android Market For Google TV Integration (AndroidGuys)

Android developers logging into the market publishing console will find another new option waiting for them. It appears Google has started adjusting the back-end in preparation for releasing the Android Market onto Google TV. Giving developers the ability to target (or not) devices with a touch screen. Developers have been waiting since last year’s Google I/O for the Google TV Android Market to arrive. This looks to be the first sign of the forthcoming feature.

Google Drops Market Share In China Again, Lowest Since Early 2007 (TradingMarkets)

Google’s market share only hit 19.6% in China in the fourth quarter of 2010, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter and being less than 20% for the first time since the second quarter of 2007, according to Analysys International. Meanwhile, arch-rival Baidu took 75.5% in the Chinese search engine market, thanks to its open platform strategy and promotion of products and service, which boosted its traffic and lured more advertisers. Its market share growth remained positive throughout last year.

Google Acquires Film Search And Recommendation Company (TechCrunch)

Google is acquiring fflick for around $10 million. The company harnesses Twitter to power a movie sentiment and recommendation engine. The deal is expected to close later this week.

