THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: How Evil Does Google Need To Be?

Illustration by Business Insider

GOOG Off With Markets

The market is off in early trading as Europe gets tough on Greek debt and a slew of earnings announcements roll in. Shares of GOOG are off while the rest of tech is moving sideways lifted by positive earnings results from chip making companies. Catalysts include Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide; Motorola acquisition approval and integration; regaining ground in China; resurgence of Google TV and continued growth of YouTube; the roll-out of Google Music, expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, daily deals, Google Wallet, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11.3x Enterprise Value / EBIT. Check out the newly updated Google model here.Android Will Become More Important Than iOS For Developers In Next 12 Months (Ovum)

Android had, until recently, been outpacing iOS on the consumer side in terms of growth and market share, while developers have clung to iOS for building new apps. But according to research and analysis firm Ovum, developers will start thinking of Android as more important than iOS for development projects and apps in the coming 12 months. However, despite a clear vie for ultimate supremacy between these two platforms, almost all developers support both.

YouTube Is Not Only Huge But Growing (GigaOM)

YouTube announced new milestones in the amount of video uploaded and viewed by its users yesterday. With 4 billion video views daily (up 25% since last May) and more than an hour of video uploaded every second, YouTube not only continues to grow, but its growth is actually accelerating. The beauty of YouTube, and its greatest strength, is that anyone and everyone can publish to the platform. It’s also available to users around the world, something that Hollywood has been poor at managing.

What Industries Contributed To Google’s 2011 Revenue? (Wordstream)

90-six per cent of Google’s 2011 revenue of $37.9 billion comes from advertising. Finance and insurance ($4 billion), retailers and general merchandise ($2.8 billion), and travel and tourism ($2.4 billion) were the top industries contributing to Google’s revenue over the course of 2011, according to research by Wordstream. The company has compiled a database of information on Google’s advertisers based on its trillion-keyword database and its Google Keyword Tool.

The Holidays Were Good To Tablets And E-Readers (TechCrunch)

Ownership of tablets and e-book readers saw a big spike over the holidays. In fact, it nearly doubled in the U.S., according to a study from the Pew Research centre’s Internet and American Life Project. The study was based on telephone surveys conducted in mid-December and January, which found that ownership of both device types nearly doubled in just a month. Now a total of 29% of US adults own a tablet or an e-reader, or possibly both. The jump follows a period during the fall of 2011 where the numbers seemed relatively stagnant.

How Evil Does Google Need To Be? (Seeking Alpha)

Investors should be cheering. If the company is ever to make up to the hit on margins represented by the acquisition of Motorola, CEO Larry Page has to make Google into a real business. It can no longer be afraid of stepping on the toes of competitors, politicians or even its customers. It can no longer leave as many potential profits from its cloud leadership on the table. But there is a risk here. In acting more like a real business, Google risks losing the “halo” that has surrounded its past success. Page has decided that the risk of being seen as “no better” than the competition is worth acting no worse.

