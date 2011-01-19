THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Buy Call Options Going Into Earnings On Thursday

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up With Market

Asian markets and major European indices were higher today, and U.S. stocks are also up this morning. Shares of Google are trading around $9 up. Upcoming catalysts include fourth quarter financial results this Thursday, January 20 4:30 p.m. ET; continued Android momentum in smartphones and tablets; strengthening its presence in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Android-Based Tablets Will Take Over The iPad by 2015, Says Analyst (Computer Weekly)

Google’s operating systems for tablet-style devices will dominate the market by 2015, pushing Apple’s iOS into second place, according Tony Cripps research analyst at Ovum. Apple constituted 90% of the market last year, but by 2015 its share will drop to 35%, while Google’s Android and Chrome OS will rise to 36%. RIM’s Blackberry Tablet OS and HP’s web OS is predicted to account for 29% of the market. And Microsoft is no where to be seen.

Google And Microsoft Increase Search Share In December (Bloomberg)

Google and Microsoft took a bigger share of the U.S. search-engine market in December, while Yahoo! lost ground, according to ComScore Inc. Google’s share rose to 66.6%, up 40 basis-points from the prior month, while Microsoft grew to 12%, up 20 basis-points, while Yahoo! Inc. dropped to 16%, or down 40 basis-points. Read more insight from Business Insider.

Google Hiring Mobile Payments Specialist With NFC Experience (eWeek)

There will be a Google mobile payments system. It’s just a matter of when, not if. Google is looking to hire a mobile commerce accounts manager with at least 5 years experience in near-field communications (NFC). How will this all take shape in 2011? It’s what Marissa Mayer calls “contextual discovery.” So will Google get a cut from the store proprietor or does it simply charge proprietors for transactions triggered by the contextual discovery alerts Google provides? Who knows.

Gingerbread Images Signal A Google Music Store Is On Its Way (Gizmo Fusion)

Based on images from Gingerbread, the next generation of Android, Google might be offering it’s own version of iTunes. “Sync Music” is now an option, never been seen before. Since rumours regarding a Google music store have been floating around for a while, it’s probably only a matter of time.

Daily Trader: Buy Call Options Or Use A Call Spread (CNBC, Bloomberg)

How to play the stock going into earnings Thursday:

UBS: Investors should buy bullish GOOG options according to UBS equity derivatives strategist Mitchell Revsine. He believes the company may rally on better-than-estimated earnings reports. Mitchell recommends buying February call options while selling calls with higher strike prices (call spread), which cuts the cost of the trade while capping potential profit.

Mad Money: Jim Cramer put out his earnings preview for the week and he recommends buying deep-in-the-money GOOG call options. He would buy the February $595 calls for $38.50, which gives investors a call on the quarter and a potential breakout to new highs six points from here. It also gives you protection to the downside.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.