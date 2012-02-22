THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Is Google Becoming A Public Utility Company?

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Despite Wal-mart’s big miss, stocks are advancing in early trading as euro zone finance ministers secured a deal for Greece over the weekend. Shares of GOOG are up stronger than the rest of tech. Investors continue to look for Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide; Motorola acquisition approval and integration; regaining ground in China; resurgence of Google TV and continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, daily deals, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11.8x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Google Developing Siri-Like Functionality For The TV (Patently Apple)

Just six days prior to Apple officially launching iCloud and Siri, Google was rushing their patent application to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office covering a new Google TV remote and / or application. The user will be able to use their Android Phone as the remote to make inquiries about TV shows, optionally using a technique similar to Google Translate or Apple’s Siri where the commands are uploaded to a server and then deciphered bringing both text and voice control to a Google TV.

Google Can Now Sell Power Like A Utility (Wired)

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted Google Energy the right to behave like a utility. The order grants Google Energy the power to sell energy, capacity and services at market rates. Why does Google want to do this? Google has said it wants to go carbon neutral. It can now effectively erect as many solar panels and install as many fuel cells as it likes without worrying about having purchased too much capacity; the company can now sell off the extra power it generates. The company can now exploit its massive data centres to provide services for controlling power consumption in commercial buildings, industrial sites, and homes.

Google Prepares To Launch The Google fibre Project, A Public Utility (VentureBeat)

Google is preparing to build a huge antenna farm with access to satellite transmissions in Iowa, just a few hundred miles from Kansas City, where the company is rolling out its high-speed Internet project, Google fibre. The project is an ambitious attempt to bring gigabit connectivity to homes, schools, and offices around the world. The company, focused on super-fast Internet as a public utility, submitted the application for approval to the FCC last week.

Google Moves Past Search, Adds Sharing Feature (Pocket-Lint)

Google has added a Google+ share button and notification box that allows you to share your thoughts on the company’s social networking site Google+ directly from the homepage or from any search result. This not only breaks the usual minimal design of the Google homepage but allows users to do something other than search.Users add links, pictures, and then choose with whom you share that information.

Google’s Violation Of Safari’s Privacy Settlement Could Cost Them (MacWorld)

Google’s alleged circumvention, and lack of apology, of do-not-track controls on Apple’s Safari browser could lead to big fines from the FTC if the agency determines that Google has violated a privacy settlement the company agreed to in March, according to privacy advocates. Violations of a settlement with the FTC can lead to fines of $11,000 per incident. It’s unclear how many times Google may have circumvented Safari’s do-not-track protection; the browser ships with both iOS and Mac devices, and is available for PC users to download. Google is also reportedly bypassing Internet Explorer privacy controls as well.

Age And Income Play A Major Role In Smartphone Penetration (Nielsen)

While overall smartphone penetration stood at 48% in January, those in the 24-34 age group showed the greatest proportion of smartphone ownership, with 66% saying they had a smartphone. In the same age group, 8 of 10 of those that had received a new mobile device in the last three months chose a smartphone. Income also plays a significant role. Older subscribers with higher incomes are more likely to have a smartphone. For example, those 55-64 making over $100K a year are almost as likely to have a smartphone as those in the 35-44 age bracket making $35-75K per year.

Google Chairman In For A Big Payday, Selling $1.5 Billion Of Stock (Business Insider)

Google chairman and former CEO Eric Schmidt filed a plan to sell almost $1.5 billion worth of Google stock. In a filing with the SEC, Schmidt laid out a plan to sell up to 2.4 million shares of Class A stock (he also has Class B stock which carries special voting rights). Assuming he goes through with the transaction, when he’s done he’ll own 2.1% of Google’s stock (down from 2.8%) and have 7.3% voting power (down from 9.7%).

