THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Investors Are Missing Operating Momentum; YouTube Gonna Be Huge

The Google Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Up With The Market

Thank goodness for economic data. The market has been afloat the past several days on favourable statistics. Today new data showed that the service sector continues to expand and that factory orders rose in April. Shares of GOOG are up $5 to $498. GOOG has lagged the rest of tech and the broader market this year as investors continue to have concerns with increasing costs, lack of focus (wind farms) as well as lack of secondary growth engines. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in a slew of newer initiatives (and there are quite a few). The stock trades at approximately 18x 2010 EPS and 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

BAML Tech Conference Takeaway: YouTube Huge Revenue Opportunity (Bank of America Merrill Lynch)

Justin Post at Bank of America Merrill Lynch hosted Henrique de Castro, Google’s VP Global Media and Platforms, at the annual BAML Technology conference yesterday. Key points include:

The display market is now large enough to warrant Google’s focus at $20 billion at growing with usage on tablet PCs and mobile platforms.

Recently updated AdExchange offers publishers better revenue performance vs. alternatives.

CPMs (pricing) should increase over time as technology advancements improve efficiency.

Only 7% of YouTube videos are monetized, leaving significant room for growth. Justin estimates that there is a $1.5 – 1.8 billion revenue opportunity for YouTube in 2010.

He maintains his Buy rating on the stock.

Analyst To The Market: You Are Missing Google’s Operating Momentum (The Benchmark Company)

The Benchmark Company analyst Clayton Moran believes that the market may be overestimating the impact of European economic uncertainty and some peripheral risks. Meaning, investors could be missing the sustained momentum in Google’s operations. His logic? YouTube continues to perform, Android is showing increasing momentum and penetration across 10% of domestic smartphones and the longer-term opportunity to grow search remains vibrant with pricing improvements likely. Clayton also increased his online advertising growth estimate for 2010 to 12% (up from 10%). He reiterates his Buy rating on Google stock.

Google’s Video Universe Is Massive; YouTube To Will Be Part Of Your TV (Business Insider)

Google knows that text and display advertising can only take it so far. The company has quietly been building and acquiring the elements to build the best video ad network possible and has made an effort to keep YouTube’s growth and its interest in web video on parallel tracks. YouTube is still very much a user-generated video enterprise, and advertisers are still looking to put their messages near professional content created for television. That is changing. In addition, YouTube is the number two search engine in the world and will no doubt be central to Google TV in some shape or form.



Google To Launch Microsoft Windows-Killer In the Fall (Reuters)

Google plans to launch its own operating system for laptop PCs sometime in the “late fall,” according to Sundar Pichai, Google’s VP of Product Management. Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider points out that Google is not the first (or likely the last) company to offer an operating system to rival those of Microsoft and Apple. The good news for Google is that it’s had quite a bit of success getting consumers to adopt its first attempt at an operating system; the Android OS for mobile devices.

To Help Its Display Business, Google Buys Demand-Side Ad Technology (All Things D)

Continuing its shopping spree, Google bought ad technology start-up Invite Media, a three-year-old “demand-side platform” designed to help buyers navigate high-volume display-advertising exchanges (like the one Google launched last year). The transaction is valued at $70 million. Sources say Google plans to leave the company running as a standalone unit, which will work at arm’s length with various exchanges (Google’s AdX, OpenX, RightMedia, etc.) however over time it will be integrating it with DoubleClick. To be jealous of the 24-year old who sold the company, Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider profiles the kid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.