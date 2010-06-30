THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Competition With Facebook Heats Up

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG In A Slump

Shares of GOOG continue to be under pressure, currently seeing September 2009 levels in the $470 range. Investors are increasingly concerned about growth prospects as the search market matures. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer (and numerous) initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 17x 2010 EPS and 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Facebook Preparing To Battle Google At Its Own Game (Business Week)

It turns out, Facebook is using “like” buttons to build a hierarchy of Web pages; similar to how Google uses the way Web pages link to each other to determine “PageRank.” This new Open Graph protocol, an extension of its Facebook Connect, is a clear challenge to Google but may not prove useful for many Web searches. Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider agrees: Facebook’s search results “are still very, very poor.”



Google Building Facebook Connect Competitor (eWeek)

Kevin Rose, Co-Founder of Digg is starting rumours that Google is looking to take on Facebook (yet again) with an endeavour called “Google Me.” Wasn’t that what Buzz was going to be? Jay Yarow at Business Insider thinks that perhaps Google is building a Facebook Connect competitor. Google cannot target users the same way Facebook can because no one logs in to a site using a Google Profile and no one uses Google Friend Connect.



Google Needs Growth And China Is Growing: Now What? (The Motley Fool)

Investors are wondering what the future holds for Google in the world’s fastest growing Internet market. It’s an important question for a stock with a seemingly lofty valuation. The Motley Fool Global Gains team weighs in on Google’s issues in China. The Wall Street Journal also has a good article on the announcements made yesterday.

Daily Statistics: YouTube Reigns In Video And Chrome Overtakes Safari (The Wall Street Journal, PCWorld)

YouTube remained the top destination for U.S. online video in May, according to comScore, with nearly 15 billion views of video, or 43% of the total. Hulu again ranked a distant second with 1.2 billion views, or 4% of market share while Microsoft ranked third with 642 million, or 2% share. On the browser side, Google Chrome, at 8.97%, is now the third-most-popular in the U.S., according to StatCounter as of the week ending June 27. The search giant’s new browser is behind Internet Explorer, at 52%, and Mozilla’s Firefox, at 29%, but ahead of Apple’s Safari, at 8.88%.



