THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Dumps Microsoft In World Domination Plan

GOOG Up With The Market

Shares of GOOG are up $2.50 to $488 as May ISM Manufacturing numbers indicated continued expansion. GOOG has lagged the rest of tech and the broader market this year as investors continue to have concerns with increasing costs, lack of focus (wind farms) as well as lack of secondary growth engines. Potential catalysts include news flow from the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Technology Conference tomorrow, Android and mobile adoption as well as traction of newer initiatives (and there are quite a few). The stock trades at approximately 18x 2010 EPS and 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Google Dumps Microsoft Windows Due To Security Concerns (The Financial Times)

Google has taken the next step in its world domination plan, banning Microsoft Windows from internal use. Employees will be given the choice between Apple’s Mac OS and Linux. Adding insult to injury, Google is also publicly citing Windows security problems for the decision and blaming Windows vulnerabilities for the China hacking incident. Henry Blodget at Business Insider points out that Google is in the process of introducing a competitive platform and operating system (Android / Chrome); this move isn’t surprising.

Analyst Shaves 1% Off Google’s 2010 Earnings Estimates As Dollar Strengthens (Susquehanna Financial)

Susquehanna Internet analyst Marianne Wolk is cutting her earnings forecasts on several names including Google due to the dollar’s strength relative to the Euro. Google derives 30% of its revenue from Euro-based regions. But her estimate reduction for Google is relatively more minor (-1%) given its major hedging program. Marianne’s 2010 earnings estimates for Google dropped from $27.79 to $27.65 and she has reduced her price target to $655. Despite the rising dollar, she believes there could be significant upside in the group after the recent pullback in the market.



Google App Migration Sucks Leaving Potential Users Frustrated And Still Using Microsoft (The Motley Fool)

Tim Beyers at The Motley Fool has a bone to pick with Google CEO Eric Schmidt. He experimented with moving all his documents and data over to Google Apps. That process ended in frustration and Tim is back to using Google’s free service along with Microsoft Office Suite. There are limited customer service tools and zero support. Google has 100 million Gmail users. No doubt many would upgrade if the process were seamless. Since it’s not, the company is leaving millions on the table. Tim believes that as a customer and investor in Google, “that’s unacceptable.” Are you listening Eric?

Pass The Froyo; Google Gets Android 2.2 Right For The Consumer (Gizmodo)

Android 2.2 (aka Froyo) is the most usable, polished iteration of Android yet according to Gizmodo. If we consider where Android was when it started versus how far it’s advanced in 18 months with Android 2.2, it might blow our minds. This marks the first release that makes Android actually compelling for a broad consumer audience. While Froyo’s updates aren’t that radical, the serious under-the-hood improvements and refinements throughout make it tangibly more pleasing to use. The Street contributor Gary Krakow reviews Froyo along with features and improvements.

See Inside Google’s $26 Billion Trading Floor (Business Insider)

Google has an astounding $26 billion in cash. Brent Callinicos, Vice President & Treasure, is the man responsible for investing it. He runs a 30-person trading operation and is developing a more aggressive trading strategy by the day, reports Douglas MacMillan at Bloomberg BusinessWeek. Lately, Brent has begun moving away from a cautious cash management strategy towards more higher risk / return investments. He’s specifically targeting corporate debt ($4.9 billion), agency residential mortgage-backed securities ($3.3 billion) and foreign government bonds ($332 million).

