THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Analysts Still Hoping For Huge Mobile Search Score (Keep Dreaming)

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Up In Sideways Market

With stocks zig zagging this morning on job news as well as BP testimonials, shares of Google are up a strong $3 to $504. Google stock has taken a beating this year as investors continue to have concerns with lack of a secondary growth engine. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 18x 2010 EPS and 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Google Best Positioned To Capture Mobile Search Dollars (TechCrunch, RBC Capital)

RBC Capital analyst Ross Sandler issued a proprietary mobile search study and believes that mobile searches could represent 8%-10% of overall search queries in 2010, but less than 2% of paid search spend. But he believes Google is best positioned to capture the potential $2 – 3 billion in mobile search ad spend over the next few years. He reiterates his Outperform rating and $670 price-target.

Google Started This War With Apple, Let Us Not Forget (Daring Fireball)

John Gruber (admitted Apple fan) is defending his assertion that Google started the war with Apple. It was Google that turned its sights on the iPhone with the purchase of AdMob, not to mention Android. If AdMob had remained independent, Google could still sell in-app ads on iOS. Competition isn’t nice, it’s ruthless. The difference with Apple is that they are the first winners with taste. Tell us how you really feel John.

Google Eying Demand Media’s Platform (The Financial Times)

Richard Rosenblatt’s company Demand Media identifies keywords for which advertisers are likely to pay and then bases stories or videos on those topics and posts to company-owned sites such as eHow. A recently granted patent to Google appears to replicate part of what has made Demand’s approach to content so successful. While the company denies that there are plans to act on the patent, if Google created a platform that allowed anyone to create monetizable content, it could be a game changer.

Google’s Cloud-Based Music Platform To Take On iTunes (The Motley Fool)

Google is looking to take on iTunes, going after Apple again as an underdog. Google Music, however, will be a cloud-based service based on technology from a recently acquired company, Simplify Media. It is a way to listen to your own library of digital music tracks from anywhere. The search giant’s music endeavour could take off rather quickly with it’s strong ties with Warner Music Group and Sony. That said, it’s not likely to make a dent in Apple’s 125 million paying iTunes users anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.