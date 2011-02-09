THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Needs Marketing Power To Compete In Local Search

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up With Market

Stocks are in the green after a mixed opening this morning as China lifted interest rates. Google shares are up over $4. Upcoming catalysts include Nick Fox’s (VP, Product Management) participation in a Q&A session at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference at 5:20pm PT / 8:20pm ET on Tuesday, February 15; Android momentum on smartphones and tablets; regaining ground in China and pushing into other emerging markets; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Google Needs Some Local Search Marketing Power To Compete (eWeek)

Google’s local search strategy, powered by a gold mine of mobile, local and social technology, lacks the marketing strength to make users and others aware of it. While Hotpot recommendations is available in 40 languages and Google just added check-ins to Latitude, the average user doesn’t necessarily know about it. This is where Groupon’s sales-force would have come in handy. Google is hiring 6,000+ this year, hopefully some of them are feet-on-the-street sales people.

Google Willing To Work With EU To Avoid A Fight (Fortune)

EU investigators are sniffing around just about every business Google gets into these days. And the company is willing to change some of its algorithm methodology in search, but will not countenance anything. Hopefully Google is learning from both Microsoft and Intel’s extensive troubles overseas and will work to avoid a potential fights. Read more from Matt Rosoff at Business Insider.

Extending Advertising To Mobile, Google Reaches Out To Top Advertising Customers (Reuters)

Google is reaching out to some of its top advertising customers to promote its mobile marketing services. The effort is being overseen by Karim Temsamani, Google’s first-ever head of mobile advertising, who quietly began the job in October. Google will hold an event with advertising clients in New York this week to showcase ways in which they can extend marketing campaigns with mobile-specific features such as click-to-call ads, and how marketers can track the effectiveness of mobile campaigns. Go Android (and AdMob, who’s left anyway).

Google To Change Its Ridiculous Hiring Process To Target Entrepreneurs (Financial Times)

Google is streamlining its famously convoluted and quirky hiring process to increase candidates with entrepreneurial, rather than purely intellectual, talent. A five interview limit has been placed on the number of times a candidate can be seen, down from the 12-14 interviews would-be Googlers had been subjected to in the past. The company is also trying to cut out the kind of intellectual mind games interviewers have used to test brain power; they tended to favour candidates who were only adept at a certain kind of test. This will counter the natural bias in its interviewers to hire people like themselves.

Google Is The Super Bowl Advertisement Winner (CNBC)

The Super Bowl isn’t just the biggest TV advertising event of the year, it’s also one of YouTube’s biggest events. Advertisers are determined to get the biggest possible bang for their Super Bowl ad dollar, so they’re increasingly going online to support their investment. YouTube is hosting its 4th annual Super Bowl Ad Blitz. Super Bowl ads were posted online for viewers to view and vote as soon as the game ended. For the first time, Ad Blitz will be available on mobile devices, which should send traffic through the roof. Meaning, more ad dollars for Google.

