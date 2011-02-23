THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android To Dominate 80% Of The Smartphone Market

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Slides With Tech

Investors are making their exit off of highs reached in the last few weeks. Despite a 3-year high consumer confidence index, the market is sliding. Shares of GOOG are down around 1% with the rest of technology. Upcoming catalysts include Android momentum on smartphones and tablets; regaining ground in China and pushing into other emerging markets; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

No One Wants Google To Buy ITA Software (eWeek)

It’s hard to find too many supporters of Google’s $700 million bid for travel software company ITA Software these days. First FairSearch.org coalition of online travel specialists such as Expedia, and now the non-profit American Antitrust Institute (AAI) published a white paper explaining why the merger should be challenged. They even site the Clayton Act of 1914. You know, to advise the DOJ on how to handle mergers between tech companies.

In-App Purchasing To Launch On Android Market Early March At The Latest (PocketGamer.biz)

Whispers of the Android Market allowing purchases within applications have been circulating for quite some time, giving developers a way to further make money off of their efforts. rumoured to happen in the first quarter of the year, sources are pegging the launch by early March at the latest.

Android To Dominate Smartphone Market With 80% Share (China Post)

Computer security expert Eugene Kaspersky predicts that Google’s Android smart phone operating system will come to dominate the market, reducing Apple and BlackBerry to niche players. There is only “one company, one operating system which follows Microsoft’s strategy of the 1990s.” He believes Android will eventually end up with 80% of the smart phone market, with the iPhone and BlackBerry sharing the rest with 10% each.

Android Market Growth Outpaces App Store Growth (Lookout Mobile Security)

Growth of apps in the Android Market outpaces Apple’s App Store, but iOS still attracts far more developers. Some highlights:

The number of apps available on the Android Market increased by ~127% since August of last year, while the Apple App Store grew 44%.

If each market continues to grow at the same rate, the Android Market will have more apps than the Apple App Store by mid-2012.

On average the Android Market has 6.2 apps per developer and the Apple App Store has 4.8 apps per developer.

Android Market’s prevalence of paid apps increased from 22% in August 2010 to 34% in February 2011, whereas the proportion of paid apps in the Apple App Store decreased slightly from 71% to 66%.

Android Market price points have increased: the proportion of paid Android Market apps costing $0.99 or less decreased from 61% in August 2010 to 37% in February 2011.

Google Snagging The Guys Who Know Enterprise (Fortune)

Looks like Facebook isn’t the only one poaching talent. Google is pulling some heavy hitters from Oracle as the company makes its way into the enterprise. The search giant grabbed Amit Singh last year (who started only last month), who had two decades of experience at Oracle and spent the past eight years as a VP of sales. This month, Shinichi Abe left Oracle for Google as managing director of enterprise business, Japan.

