THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Should Google Verticalize Search To Maintain Its Bite?

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Chris Wetherell via Flickr

GOOG Flat In A Down Market

Stocks are down this morning on disappointing data of retail sales for January, and bigger than expected increase in U.S. import prices. Shares of Google are trading sideways near the flatline. Upcoming catalysts include Nick Fox’s (VP, Product Management) participation in a Q&A session at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference at 5:20pm PT / 8:20pm ET today; Android momentum on smartphones and tablets; regaining ground in China and pushing into other emerging markets; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Horizontal Search Might Be On The Outs Leaving Google Vulnerable To Specialist Sites (BusinessWeek)

It’s not often Google waves the white flag, but last month the company capitulated in its attempt to enter the real estate search market. Unless Google’s search prowess becomes more vertical, the company’s broad search strategy is increasingly vulnerable to specialist search sites. Which brings up an interesting question: is horizontal search outdated?

Android Is The Next Windows (Bloomberg)

Index Ventures is revving up investment in companies that tie their fortunes to Android. Investors are seeing Android as a big opportunity. As big a phenomenon on mobile devices as Microsoft software was on personal computers. According to partner Mike Volpi, “Android is the next Windows.” I’m sure he meant it as a compliment.

Google Lets Users Block Spam In Chrome Extension (VentureBeat)

There’s been a lot of discussion about the quality of Google’s search results recently. With a new extension for Google’s Web browser Chrome, users will be able to block websites that they don’t want to see anymore, presumably because the content is always useless. Google can then use the extension to collect information about which sites are being blocked, which it can feed back into its search results. Read more at Business Insider.

Google Seeks Social Networking Facial Recognition Patent (InformationWeek)

In 2009 Google introduced Google Goggles, but the company decided to delay implementing facial recognition to consider privacy implications. But the search giant continues to develop the technology and is exploring its potential as a search tool amid a broad effort to enhance its services with social networking capabilities. A patent application filed last year was published last week entitled, Facial Recognition With Social Network Aiding. It describes how the availability of social networking profile data can increase the accuracy of facial recognition.

Google’s Take Over Of Twitter Just rumour According To Twitter (Wall Street Journal)

At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Twitter’s chief executive dismissed speculation that the company was in talks with Google. Dick Costolo, said reports of talks were “just a rumour”. When there’s smoke there’s fire tho. Regardless, Henry Blodget is not going to like that answer for Google’s sake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.