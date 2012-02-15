THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Is There A Google TV Subscription Service In The Works?

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



Markets are off as January retail sales come in weird and mixed. Shares of GOOG are off with the rest of tech. Investors continue to look for Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide; Motorola acquisition approval and integration; regaining ground in China; resurgence of Google TV and continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, daily deals, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12.0x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Could Google TV Apps Support A Subscription Service? (MediaPost)

Google began releasing an update for YouTube on Google TV last weekend. The new features are strongly focused on making it easier for viewers to navigate channels to find video content. Could Google TV apps support a subscription service? For now, Google TV YouTube content relies on an ad-supported model. Some of the ad formats on YouTube are available on Google TV, such as pre-roll ads, but Google engineers are working to integrate the full suite of YouTube ad options.

Google Is The Least Diversified Business In Tech (Business Insider)

Google gets over 90% of its revenue from one source: Advertising. The next closest is Amazon with product sales. But, Amazon’s product sales are a mix of goods, so it’s not exactly the same as relying on just advertising. For now, this isn’t a big problem for Google. The online ad market is still growing, and Google can capture a lot of the market. But, if things were to change, or advertising were to slow down, then look out.

Google Gets Motorola Acquisition Approval From DOJ And The EU (Business Insider)

Google’s acquisition of Motorola Mobility just cleared another huge hurdle, with the Department of Justice announcing that it has approved the deal. Google also announced that the European Commission cleared the $12.5 billion acquisition earlier today.

Google Building Testing centres All Over Googleplex (Mercury News)

Google is in the midst of more than $120 million in construction projects at its Mountain View headquarters, including: a lab to test electronic devices under the Google/@home brand, a Project X lab that involves high-precision optics, and a humongous “Experience centre” to show off its inventions. Two things: it’s true that Google needs to diversify and if you still think Google bought Motorola mainly for the patents, you’re dreaming.

Google Entering The Home Entertainment Business… (The Wall Street Journal)

Google is developing a home-entertainment system that streams music wirelessly throughout the home and would be marketed under the company’s own brand, according to people briefed on the company’s plans. This would be the first time Google would design and market consumer electronic devices under its name in its efforts to take on Apple. Google has never shown that it has any of the characteristics necessary to build, market, and sell consumer goods. This can’t end well.

…And Why It Won’t Work (Mashable)

Google’s foray into the home entertainment space isn’t going to work. Google’s already tried playing this game and lost. Google TV, launched to much fanfare in 2010, ended up being a boondoggle for the company. Although it promised to properly bridge the web and the television, it hit the same roadblock that other devices, like Boxee, stumbled over much earlier: content providers. This has often been Google’s problem: too much focus on the product (whether hardware or software) and not enough on the ecosystem of the customer experience.

Google Loses Its First Employee Ever (All Things Digital)

Google’s very first employee, Craig Silverstein, is leaving the company to join the high-profile online learning phenom, Khan Academy. He has literally been with Google since it was operating out of a dorm room at Stanford. Silverstein has had a variety of responsibilities at the company since it was founded in 1998, but his first was to actually help create the Google search engine itself.

