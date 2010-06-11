THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Does Apple Have The Right To Block Google Ads From The iPhone?

The Google Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Strong With Market

Shares of GOOG are up over $8 to $482 as the market surges on favourable U.S. jobs and China trade data. GOOG has lagged the rest of tech and the broader market this year as investors continue to have concerns with increasing costs, lack of focus as well as lack of a secondary growth engine. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 17x 2010 EPS and 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

AdMob Founder: Let Apple Have It On Changes To Developer Rules… (AdMob)

Omar Hamoui, AdMob’s founder and now a Google Vice President, blasted Apple for amended the rules governing the development of applications, such as games, that work with a new operating system for its iPhone and iPad devices stating that it will “hurt both large and small developers by severely limiting their choice of how best to make money.”

…And The Government Listened: Antitrust Probe Underway (Financial Times)

That was quick. Federal regulators “plan to investigate” Apple’s new anti-Google (Microsoft, RIMM and everyone else in the app ad business) ad policy which hinders third-party mobile ad servers’ ability to serve ads into iPhone and iPad apps. The issue will undoubtedly be whether Apple has the right to do so. Could make for heated discussion.

Google Adds Caffeine To Search And Tells Everyone How Great It Is (Google)

Google took time to toot its own horn on the release of the new search index, Caffeine. Google overhauled its search indexing to bring users more up-to-date, relevant search results. This new architecture was introduced a month after Microsoft upped the ante in the search war by extending its new Bing search engine to all of Yahoo’s Web properties. ComputerWorld has aggregated some of the more influential opinions.

Cheaper Tablets Which Run Android Appearing In Asia (Engadget)

Making an appearance at Computex in Taiwan last week were cheap tablet PCs running Android. Chipmaker VIA said that they had several tablets coming out that were in the $100 – $200 price range. Almost all of the tablets viewed at the show have 7-inch resistive touch screens, ARM processors and run Google’s Android 1.6. While some who got their hands on one said they felt cheaply made, the Android skin and home screen impressed all those who were playing with the device. Well, it’s a start at least.

Sony And Google Inseparable; iPad Competitor On Its Way (9To5Mac)

Sony continues to show Android and Google a lot of love with a comment not only to Google TV, but to help compete in another area – the tablet computer. Sony is making a deal with Samsung to develop a new line of LCD screens that could be used both in tablets as well as a new line of flat screen televisions. The question remains if Sony and Google can create an Android powered tablet device compelling enough to be a competitor for the iPad.

