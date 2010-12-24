THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: The Top 10 Things To Love And Hate Google For In 2010

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Off With Tech

After a weak opening and mixed economic reports, the market is rebounding somewhat. Shares of GOOG are off, in line with the rest of technology. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; regaining momentum in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services and mapping, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Merry Christmas New York, Google Just Bought A Building In Chelsea (The Financial Times)

As payroll continues to expand, Google has acquired one of the largest office buildings in New York. 111 Eighth Avenue occupies an entire square block between 15th and 16th streets between 8th and 9th avenues in the Chelsea neighbourhood of Manhattan. Google has reportedly paid $1.9 billion for the property, making it the company’s largest purchase of the year and yielding New York City $46.5 million. Google’s vice president of real estate and workplace services, David Radcliffe says Google is hiring “across the board.” Read more at Business Insider.

Google Releases Body Browser, Pre-Med Students Rejoice (The New York Times)

Google released the first version of its Body Browser, a simulation of the human body. Users can travel through various layers of human anatomy, zooming in on internal organs, navigating around bones and peeling back layers of the human body until all that’s left are the stringy tangles of the nervous system. The service only in browsers that support WebGL (3-D graphics tool) like Chrome 9 Beta and Firefox 4 Beta.

Google Is Beginning To Look A Lot Like Microsoft (InfoWorld)

InfoWorld’s Bill Snyder agrees with Matt Rosoff at Business Insider that Google is beginning to act a lot like Microsoft. Remember when Microsoft owned the desktop? That risk has passed, but a new one is taking its place; Google. The desktop operating system as we knew it is no longer the centrepiece of computing. Just as Microsoft’s power wasn’t good for users, neither is Google’s growing stature. And Google would do just fine if it were reined in. Indeed, a bit more focus might be helpful.

10 Things To Love And Hate Google For, A Year In Review (TechRadar)

Check out the highs and lows for Google in 2010. Clearly Android tablets and phones are on the top of that list along with Google Boutiques, Chrome and mobile Google Docs. Lows for the year were Google TV (underwhelming), Google Buzz of course and then there’s the issue of Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.