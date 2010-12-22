THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Year-End Google Estimate Bumps Are Goodwill To Boost Mutual Fund Manager Performance

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Up With Market

The market is surging this morning on news of continued stability in Korea, and announcements that China will be backing the euro. Shares of GOOG are up about $5. Upcoming catalysts include continued Android growth; regaining momentum in China; adoption of and media partnerships for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services and mapping, gaming, social, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 15x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Analyst Pounds The Table On Google Saying Growth To Exceed Last Year’s (Barron’s)

Citigroup analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated his Buy recommendation on Google and $725 price target. He believes that search engine spending is going to be at least as good as last year’s trends of 15-20% growth. Mahaney also sees 2011 Google’s gross search ad revenue for mobile phones topping $2 billion and YouTube gross ad revenue of $1.3 billion. He raised his 2011 EPS estimates to $34.22. Jim Cramer believes this was a goodwill number bump for mutual fund managers to boost year-end performance.

Google Asks TV Partners To Hold Production For Software Updates (The Financial Times)

Google is scaling back the launch of television products that were due to be unveiled next month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), asking some manufacturers to give the company more time to improve accompanying software. Sony and Logitech are still the only manufacturers shipping devices. Toshiba, Sharp and LG Electronics are holding off or postponing plans. Google is reportedly working on adding more first-run movies to its recently launched streaming video service to make it more competitive against Netflix. Read more from Matt Rosoff at Business Insider.

Sony Says Google TV Sales Are In Line With Expectations (The New York Times)

Sony acknowledged on Monday that reviews of its Internet-enabled Google TV had been mixed, but the company remained upbeat about its prospects. Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Monday, Hiroshi Yoshioka, Sony’s executive deputy president and head of Sony’s television business, said sales of the Google TVs were “in line with expectations,” though he declined to give specific numbers.

Are Google And Netflix The Next Hollywood Moguls? (The New York Post)

Companies like Google and Netflix could start paying for the digital rights to distribute films before they are made. The model would work like foreign pre-sales; producers get distributors in territories like Russia and Japan to prepay for the rights to distribute a film. The same article cites a source at Netflix saying that the company has no interest in pre-paying for rights. And right now, independent film makers need the digital distributors more that the distributors need them. More and more indie producers are turning to video-on-demand as a place to premier films. And Google needs all the content it can get.

Google’s Biggest Threat Is Compromising Begin A Content Distributor (MarketWatch)

The biggest threat to Google is compromising its true business model of being a content distributor that is completely source-agnostic. The company needs to remember that its biggest asset is that users trust it to point us to the best content we want as quickly and unbiased as it can. Google TV is a step backward in the right direction as it becomes a pure-play distribution channel for any and all content that Google can licence.

Google Should Let Its Competition Acquire Market Leaders (eWeek)

Google should be prevented from buying leaders in adjacent markets so rivals such as Microsoft, Facebook and Yahoo and other companies can acquire them and make the online market more competitive. That’s the position Washington Post columnist Steven Pearlstein offered for Google’s response to his complaint that Google has grown too powerful. However, Pearlstein doesn’t feel that Google should be precluded from competing in Internet markets it’s not already in. This logic has fallen off the rails a bit but bottom line, Google isn’t the only game in town. If Microsoft, Facebook or Yahoo wants to compete, they must do what Google did to Apple with AdMob, outbid.

Another Googler Leaves The Search Giant For The Social Network Giant (All Things Digital)

Paul Adams, a senior user experience researcher at Google who was the company’s research lead for social, announced he will be joining Facebook next year. If you recall, Adams prepared an influential slide deck about the shortcomings of today’s social networks that was widely circulated. Obviously not a vote of confidence for Google and its much-maligned plans to offer more social products. Read more at Business Insider.

