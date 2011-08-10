THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Has Become The Villain (Or The New Microsoft) Of The Industry

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



The Drill Down

GOOG Up As Market Bounces

Stocks were slammed yesterday with the worst single-session percentage loss since December, 2008. So far this morning, stocks are bouncing along the break even line with shares of GOOG up over 3.5%. Catalysts include continued Android momentum in the smartphone and tablet markets worldwide; regaining ground in China; any revival or partners for Google TV; the roll-out of Google Music and social network Google+; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, Chromebooks, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 11.6x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels.Google Is Now The Villain In Many Industries (TechCrunch)

While Google is still largely loved by the public, sentiment seems to have turned against it amongst its peers, and even amongst many startups. While these tensions have been building for months, it is on display more clearly than ever now. But why? Why is Google now a villain to many in the industry? Increasingly, Google is trying to do everything. And they have the arrogance to think that they can. And it’s pissing people off.

Google Is Right Yet Short-Sighted To Complain About Mobile Patents (mocoNews)

Yes, the U.S. patent system is a mess and, according to Mark Cuban, is destroying job creation. But it’s self-defeating to complain about the rules of the dysfunctional game. The whine-a-thon over software patents has reached a fever pitch, with Google and Microsoft bickering like children last week, but there’s little chance of anything actually being reformed any time soon. And while right in theory, Google is going to have to play the game because it doesn’t really have a choice.

Google+ Branded Pages Will Be Better than Facebook (Mashable)

Converting Facebook’s 750 million users to Google+ will be a long, difficult battle for the search giant. But converting brands to Google+ will be much easier if Google is able to solve advertisers’ biggest problems with Facebook; such as post-click engagement tracking, paid search inefficiencies and limited customisation. And Google+ has yet to launch pages for brands, but when they do, it will outshine Facebook in the following areas:

Better search opportunities. More customisation. Better analytics. Google can learn from Facebook.

Purely speculation, but broadly true.

YouTube Hits One Billion Branded Videos; So What (ReadWriteWeb)

YouTube announced that its three-year-old Promoted Videos advertising program has now shown one billion videos. That sounds pretty great, right? But when viewed in context, it sounds a little less amazing. This spring Google announced that it was showing viewers more than three billion videos daily. So one billion views of promoted videos seems like a pebble tossed in a very big body of water.

Non-iPad Tablets Set To Rocket Next Year Thanks To Android (Digitimes)

Apple’s iPad shipments are expected to achieve growth of 55% in 2012, but shipments of non-Apple tablets in 2012 are forecast to see an even better increase of 134% on year, according to market watchers. Android will be the catalyst for the growth with analysts predicting that 19-20 million Android tablets will ship this year and 44-45 million will ship during 2012. Just to put those numbers into perspective, Apple has already shipped 14 million iPads this year alone.

Android Dominates More Than Half The Smartphone Market In Major Countries (Kantar Worldpanel)

A new study by Kantar Worldpanel reveals that Android collectively has more than half of the smartphone market in key countries. Google has 50.6% across 12 countries, including Australia, the U.S. as well as most major countries in Europe. Apple is still holding on, however, with over 25% of European smartphones.

Chrome Is The Fastest Browser (TechCrunch)

Compuware released data to determine what the fastest web browser is in the “real world” of desktop users. The data captured the results of 1.86 billion individual measurements on over 200 websites. The results of the test? The winner is Google Chrome. The page load time is lowest (3.433 seconds) for Chrome 12. Since this is the case, Google should just developed a Chrome browser for tablets and abandon Chrome OS for tablets all together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.