THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Alone Is Outselling All Of Apple's iOS Devices

GOOG Down In A Slippery Market

Shares of GOOG are down marginally as the market slips on higher jobless claims. Catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (social networking, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Google Killing It On Smartphone Activations (TechCrunch)

Eric Schmidt told reporters that Android had passed the 200,000 units per day milestone. The company has doubled the Android run rate in just 4 months. Seth Weintraub at Fortune does a bit of maths: at the current rate, Google is selling 18 million Android devices a quarter. If you add up all of Apple’s iOS devices in the June quarter, iPods: 9.41 million, iPhones: 8.4 million and iPads: 3.27 million you struggle to reach that 18 million mark. That’s a lot of phones.

Paying For Entry Into Social And Gaming Google Buys Slide (TechCrunch)

Google is buying social app maker Slide, as part of its soon-to-come new entry into the social networking and social games space. Slide, founded four years ago by Paypal co-founder Max Levchin, has developed popular social networking apps, including SuperPoke Pets and Top Fish. TechCrunch puts the purchase price at $182 million while The New York Times says Google is paying $228 million. Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider thinks that even at the high end that’s a sad selling price.

Google Sinks Wave Because No One Used It (The Wall Street Journal)

Google is officially pulling the plug on Google Wave, the “email killer” that was supposed to revolutionise the way people communicated online. Google Wave allowed users to exchange messages and media, and collaboratively edit documents. The company has said that the learning experience was worth it and that Wave’s core technologies have been open-sourced and will live on.

Baidu Is Crying That They Have To Play By The Rules And Google Doesn’t (Bloomberg)

Baidu said the cost of complying with domestic self-censorship laws is giving Google a competitive advantage. China’s most popular website is complaining that they have to make sure content and services abide by Chinese law while Google does not. Poor Baidu, the stock is only up 110% year-to-date partially due to Google’s troubles in China.

The Advertising Industry At A Glance (Forbes)

Take a look at what some of the giants are saying about advertising revenue. Most saw a significant recovery in the second quarter due to strength in automotive and telecom. However, many are still timid to point to a long term upward trend.

The City Of Angels Is Migrating To Google Apps (MarketWatch)

Good news for Google on the cloud adoption front and working it into businesses, The City of Los Angeles is nearly complete with its migration to Google Apps Collaboration Software. All 30,000 city employees are expected to make the transition to Google Apps within a few months. While over 10,000 city employees have already been moved to Google Apps, security concerns expressed by the city’s police department prevented all employees from being migrated sooner.

