THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Is Kicking Butt, But Let's Not Get Ahead Of Ourselves

GOOG Dips In Weak Market

Shares of GOOG are off as the market processes disappointing economic news after yesterday’s big rally. Catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (social networking, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 13x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Google Grew More Than 13x The Smartphone Market Last Quarter (Canalys)

Canalys, an online research firm, said Android smartphone sales grew 886% in the second quarter while the entire smartphone market grew by 64%. While slipping, Nokia held onto a substantial lead in the smartphone market worldwide with 38%. iPhone 4 was predictably strong and contributed to Apple‘s 61% growth and worldwide market share of 13% for the quarter. Didn’t the iPhone 4 ship the last week in the quarter? More on that in a second.

Android Overtakes The iPhone In New Mobile Subscribers (Nielsen Company)

The Nielsen Company reported that the Google Android platform continues to show rapid growth and over the past six months has edged past the Apple’s iPhone platform in terms of new subscribers. Android nosed past Apple’s iOS in the last quarter to grab a 27% share of those recent smartphone subscribers versus 23% for Apple.That said, the iPhone still remains the smartphone that is most coveted by consumers, with, 90% of iPhone owners remain loyal to the handset.

Making Sense Of The Figures Above (TechCrunch)

Erick Schonfeld at TechCrunch doesn’t deny that Android’s share of the smartphone market is growing and fast. But according to Nielsen, new Android subscribers passed iPhone subscribers in the second quarter, which ended on June 30. The new iPhone 4 was announced on June 7, but was not available until June 24. The flat market share line may very well be indicating nothing more than the end of the iPhone 3Gs product lifecycle. Many people who wanted a new iPhone delayed their purchase in anticipation of the iPhone 4. Basically one data point does not make a trend. Take a look at the big picture by Fortune.

Cramer Still Not Liking Google (CNBC)

Jim Cramer and Erin Burnett on Stop Trading! talk mobile plays and the U.A.E. decision to block Research In Motion. Of the mobile plays, Cramer doesn’t see Google as the strong growth company it once was, given the issues in China as well as the lack of financial model around the Android market. He believes the latter will eventually change (without a doubt), but still sees Apple winning the mobile race in China.

Speaking of China, Google’s Hiring A Boatload Of New Employees (The Motley Fool)

That’s not going to help investors’ fears of rising costs but it might signal a renewed commitment to taking advantage of the world’s largest Internet Market (420 million and growing). Google is recruiting employees covering 26 positions in 7 departments (R&D, products, sales, operation, operation & IT, human resources and marketing).

