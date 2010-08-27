THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google New Call Service Is Going After Facebook

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Mark? It’s Eric. How you like them Apples?

GOOG Down Against Market

Shares of GOOG are down against the wishy-washy market, which is in the black on a decline in jobless claims. Stock specific catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 12x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Google Gives Skype A Run For Its Money (The Wall Street Journal)

Google announced a major push into the voice-over-IP industry, currently dominated by Skype, letting people make phone calls directly from Gmail with a single click (or manually). Calls within the U.S. and Canada are free; various per-minute rates apply to calls elsewhere. Nick Saint at Business Insider points out that this is obviously not good news for Skype ahead of its IPO, but it isn’t anything unexpected: Google has been working on VOIP with Google Voice for some time now.

Google Likely To Lose Tens Of Millions On New Call Feature (Goldman Sachs)

James Mitchell at Goldman Sachs estimates that Google might lose a few tens of millions of dollars annually on termination fees to U.S. carriers and break-even on termination fees to international carriers given its low international calling rates with the new calling service. He assumes Google’s ulterior motive is less about disrupting the teleco industry and more about driving engagement within Gmail and its social networking activities to better compete with Facebook.

Facebook Crushing Google Social In India Too (The Wall Street Journal)

Facebook has overtaken Google’s Orkut in India. According to comScore stats for July, Facebook had nearly 21 million unique visitors in India, up 179% from last year while Orkut saw 16% growth to nearly 20 million unique visitors. Google recently rolled out changes to Orkut as it continues to work on a broader social-networking service.

Android Has Peaked Says Reporter (The Street)

Scott Moritz believes that Android has peaked. His five lame reasons: 1) Palm’s (HP) OS (we would argue this one); 2) Nokia still ranks as the top smartphone maker (not for long); 3) the blitz of Windows Phone 7 coming soon (sceptical of that one too); 4) RIM Torch (dead in the water); and 5) Verizon iPhone (I’ll give him one, but one reason does not a trend make).

Android Application Development A Viable Revenue Stream (Arron LA)

Arron La, Android developer, recently posted information about one of his app’s revenue in an effort to highlight how Android is a viable revenue stream after reading countless stories that it is not. And the numbers aren’t bad from a single application; $50K annually with an additional $30K from AdMob.

