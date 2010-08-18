THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Ellison Might Kill Android And Software Patents In One Fell Swoop

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG On The Rise

Shares of GOOG are up with the broader markets after reports showed a slight improvement in the weak housing market and wholesale prices rose for the first time in three months. Stock specific catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 13x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

If Google TV Is Successful, It Could Change TV Advertising (Piper Jaffray)

Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray believes that Google TV is an opportunity for the company to change the future of TV advertising by bringing rich Internet data to target consumers and deliver traditional TV commercials on an individual basis. Gene estimates that the company could be in a position to add 1% to revenue in 2014 with testing starting in 2012. He believes that over time, this could be a meaningful contributor to revenue and give the company an additional growth driver (which investors are clamoring for).

Oracle Might Kill Android And Software Patents All At Once (RoughlyDrafted Magazine)

Daniel Eran Dilger is painting a gloomy picture of the future of Android if Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has his way. Software giant Oracle is suing Google for patent and copyright infringement based on Android’s use of Java. This sounds like a simple patent shakedown or just an infringement case where Google will have to pay lots of money. However, Dilger believes it’s far more interesting because it could result in a concerted effort by Google to join Oracle and other tech giants to decommission the threat of software patent proliferation in the future.

Google Losing Search Share Even When Weeding Out Automated Searches (Business Insider)

ComScore has changed its methodology in measuring search market share. Interestingly, Google, which was perceived as losing share because of search gimmicks employed by Microsoft and Yahoo, lost share even with the new methodology. Henry Blodget at Business Insider believes that’s the key message in the July results and the same message that has become loud and clear over the past year: The Google Market Share Express has come to a screeching halt. It now appears that Google will be lucky to cling to its mid-60% share.

YouTube Continues To Dominate Video Consumption (The Wall Street Journal)

Google-owned websites (YouTube, being the main source of traffic) continued to dominate U.S. online video viewing statistics in July with 143.2 million unique viewers, while Yahoo ranked a distant second at 55.1 million, according to comScore. Facebook jumped one slot to third with 46.6 million. In total, 85% of the U.S. Internet audience viewed online video in July with the average duration of 4.8 minutes per user.

Google Betting On Social Gaming (Forbes)

Google’s recent acquisition spree (Slide, Jambool, investment in Zynga) obviously signals the company’s devotion to social gaming to take on the likes of Facebook. Such a product would certainly have big implications for social gaming, an area that even traditional game publishers like Electronic Arts have been trying to break into.

Google Near Like.com Acquisition (TechCrunch)

Google is in the final stages of acquiring visual search and e-commerce firm Like.com for more than $100 million. It seems as though Google wants to experiment with a new kind of search technology that appears to be getting traction.

Revival Of Commercial Paper Use Led By Google (Bloomberg)

Google is leading a revival in commercial paper as non-financial companies grab the biggest share of the $1.1 trillion U.S. market from banks since 2002 amid lower borrowing costs. The company started a commercial paper program last month for as much as $3 billion. Many corporations boost commercial paper to refinance more expensive debt, fund acquisitions and meet day-to-day expenses but its use also signals a confidence in the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.