THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Gains Meaningful Reach With DirecTV Partnership

GOOG Down As Market Bleeds

With increasing unemployment benefits and Cisco‘s dismal outlook, shares of GOOG are obviously in the toilet with the broader market. Stock specific catalysts for GOOG include continued Android and mobile traction; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; regained momentum in China; as well as progress in other newer initiatives (Google Me, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 13x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.

Android Powers To The Number One Smartphone OS In The U.S. (Gartner)

Data released by Gartner on worldwide mobile device sales shows Android’s explosive growth. Google’s mobile operating system grew from 1.8% last year to 17.2% in the second quarter 2010. Android has now overtaken Research In Motion to become the number one smartphone OS in the U.S., and has overtaken Apple to become number three worldwide. Apple’s iOS grew modestly from a 13% market share to 14.2% (this only includes a week of iPhone 4 sales however). Meanwhile, back at the ranch, Nokia‘s Symbian, Research in Motion‘s BlackBerry OS and Microsoft‘s Windows Mobile continue to lose share in the worldwide smartphone market.

Google Gains Meaningful Ad Reach With DirecTV (TechCrunch)

Google is finally expanding its Google TV ad service beyond the Dish satellite network to a partnership with DirecTV. Gaining a second major partner is a big step for Google. If these ads start to perform better than typical broadcast ads, or even some of the targeted ads cable companies are experimenting with on their own, then they may buckle and start showing Google TV ads. That is exactly what Google is hoping for; that it can deliver better ads with better data.

Is The Gingerbread Man Coming? (Information Week)

Google has invited media and press outlets to attend a press conference at its headquarters today. The company has confirmed that it will be announcing a new feature for its Android mobile operating system, but provided no hints beyond that. What could the new feature possibly be? We can probably rule out Android 3.0 Gingerbread. It should debut later this year. Google will likely show off a new feature or new application for Android. Stay tuned.

Google And Facebook Will Try And Kill Each Other Over Ad Business (Datamation)

Why would a search engine company want to dominate social networking? Google isn’t a search engine company. Google is in the advertising business. Facebook is in the exact same business. Facebook uses site activity to gain insight that helps them sell more and better ads. With Google Me, the company could do for social networks what it did for e-mail: make it search-centric. Proof will be in the pudding. We’ve seen this story before.

