THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Google Spends A Hefty Sum Bending Washington's Ear

GOOG Up With Markets

The market is up on favourable economic data: home sales blew past expectations as did the Richmond Fed. Shares of GOOG are up in a choppy, mostly positive, tech tape. Investors continue look for Android momentum, clarity on the Motorola acquisition; regaining ground in China; the resurgence of Google TV; continued growth of YouTube; expansion of social network Google+ and progress in other initiatives (location-based services, mapping, Google Wallet, Google Music, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 10.8x Enterprise Value / EBIT.Google Spends A Hefty Sum On Lobbying (All Things Digital)

Google spent $5.03 million on federal lobbying in the first quarter of 2012, according regulatory filings. That topped such traditional big spenders as Verizon ($4.51 million) and Comcast ($4.55 million). Google’s lobbying spending has leaped up in recent years but the $5 million is a new record for Google, up from the $3.76 million spent in the fourth quarter of 2011 and more than half of the $9.68 million it spent for all of 2011. Categories of issues that Google lobbied for or against in the quarter included copyright, immigration, trade, small business, consumer safety and telecommunications.

Andy Rubin Knew Java.Lang APIs Were Subject To Copywrite (CNet)

Week two of the Oracle-Google trial is underway and, Andy Rubin, the man behind the Android platform, was on the firing line. Oracle’s lead lawyer, David Boies, established that Rubin knew that he didn’t need a licence for the Java programming language, but that the emails made clear during that period of Android’s development he thought Google would need a partnership with Sun or a TCK licence from Sun, and that the java.lang APIs were subject to copyright. That’s exactly what Oracle is arguing in its lawsuit. Chairman Eric Schmidt is on deck.

Google’s Terminator Glasses Run A Web Browser (Business Insider)

Google demonstrated running a web browser on its computerized glasses to its employees recently, sources say. It seems Google is actually serious about the project if it’s coming along at this kind of pace. A concept video shows Google’s computerized glasses running location-based applications, video chat, maps and other social applications like Google+.

Google AdWords For Video Goes Live (PCWorld)

YouTube has introduced a familiar framework designed to allow advertisers to capitalise on the video boom, dubbed Google AdWords for Video. Keywords will allow a company’s video ad to appear during relevant video searches, companies only pay for the targeted video ads that people actually view, and they have access to detailed information about how, when, and where their ads were viewed. Google will give $50 million in free Google AdWords advertising in an effort to encourage 500,000 new businesses to try video advertising.

