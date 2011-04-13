The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email



GOOG Sliding With Markets

Stocks tanked in early trading on Tuesday on Alcoa’s disappointing earnings and on news that Japan’s nuclear crisis has worsened and is currently at Chernobyl levels. Shares of Google are off about 1.20% in the negative. Upcoming catalysts include first quarter 2011 financial results released Thursday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time; continued Android momentum; regaining ground in China and pushing into other emerging markets; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (+1, location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 14x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Google Drops A Few Percentage Points In Search Share As Bing / Yahoo! Comes On Strong

After a strong showing in March, Bing-powered search blew past the 30% market share level for the first time since Bing began providing Yahoo with organic search results last August, according to Hitwise. Google continues to have more than twice their combined market share, but dropped a couple percentage points in March to 64.4%. Yahoo fielded 15.7% and Bing registered 14.3%, each jumping 5% from February. They now equal Yahoo’s search share in 2005.

Google Launches A Daily Quiz That Is Seemingly More About PR Than Gaming (Fast Company)

A Google A Day, announced yesterday, is a puzzle that asks crossword-style questions in a way that defies a simple Google search. Apparently, this is Google’s way of launching a game powered by its search engine’s skills at finding information. Questions will also be published in The New York Times. Ultimately, this could be fun. But what this exercise really seems all about is PR.

Google Invests In More Clean Energy Companies (VentureBeat)

Google invests in some profoundly weird companies. Recently, the company invested $168 million in a new solar energy power plant being developed by BrightSource Energy in the Mojave Desert. The heat from the concentrated sunlight turns water into steam which is piped to a turbine to generate electricity. Google also recently invested $5 million in a German solar plant bringing total invested in clean energy sources to $250 million to date.

Google Acquires Company To Presumably Enable iTunes Music On Android Devices (TechCrunch)

Google has acquired Pushlife for $25 million. Presumably, the search giant wants to incorporate Pushlife’s technology into the Android music platform. The start-up enables users to port iTunes and Windows Media player libraries to non-compatible phones like Android and Blackberry. Read more at Business Insider. Are we going to see more acquisitions that go after Facebook and Twitter?

Google Can Proceed With Purchase Of ITA Software Under Conditions (Redmondmag)

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that it conditionally approved Google’s acquisition bid for ITA Software. Google will be compelled to continue licensing ITA’s QPX software to Websites “on commercially reasonable terms.” Google also will have to fund continuing R&D costs and develop ITA’s next-generation InstaSearch product (currently not available yet). Lastly, Google will have to set up a firewall to restrict its use of commercially sensitive information gleaned through the ITA software. It also can’t restrict airline-provided booking and seating information from reaching competitors. Read more at Business Insider.

New Droid To Be A Global Phone (Engadget)

The imminent HTC Droid Incredible 2 had its world roaming support backed up by a new staff memo detailing some of the new features. The Android 2.2 leader is now known to have “global capability” that will talk to GSM networks in North America and the world when not on Verizon’s CDMA, supporting global roaming for “more than 220 voice and 200 data services countries.”

