THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Tablet Shipments Will Match iPad In The Second Half 2011

GOOG Up With Market

Major European indices were all higher this morning, and U.S. markets are trading higher as well. Shares of Google are up over $1.50. Upcoming catalysts include fourth quarter 2010 financial results on Thursday, January 20 4:30 p.m. ET; continued Android momentum in smartphones and tablets; strengthening its presence in China; updated software, adoption and media partners for Google TV; and progress in other newer initiatives (location-based services, mapping, gaming, etc.). The stock trades at approximately 16x Enterprise Value / EBIT, inexpensive relative to historical trading levels and the broader Internet group.Analyst Believes Android Tablet Shipments Will Match Those Of The iPad In 2011 (Forbes)

BMO Capital Markets analyst believes that tablets powered by Android will match those of the iPad in the second half of 2011 in terms of unit shipments. The driving force is the number of manufacturers who are pumping out Android tablets this year. BMO expects at least 25 to 30 tablets from nearly 20 manufacturers by mid-year (Asus, Coby, Fujitsu, HP, HTC, Lenovo, Motorola, MSI, Toshiba, ViewSonic, Vizio to name a few). In addition, BMO believes that Android tablets will benefit from their compatibility with Flash (doubtful).

Android Surpasses iPhone In Total Existing U.S. Subs For First Time (comScore)

For the first time, Android passed the iPhone in total number of existing U.S. smartphone subscribers with 26% versus 25% market share in November, according to comScore. Blackberry still has the largest installed base or 33% but that share is down 4% over the past three months, while Android’s share grew 6% and Apple’s share is up a little less than 1%.

Android Will Continue To Make Google A Stock To Own (CNN Money)

Paul R. La Monica at CNN Money believes that to underestimate Google would be a colossal mistake. Shares of Google are now less than 2% below their 52-week high. The company debuted Honeycomb, the newest Android mobile operating system to great reviews. The success of Android is a key reason why Google may continue to be a great growth company (and stock) for years to come. The days of Google being almost exclusively wedded to keyword search are gone.

Google One Of The Biggest Losers From The Verizon iPhone (Business Insider)

Dan Frommer at Business Insider goes through the winners and losers from the Verizon iPhone. One of the biggest losers: Google. Android received a ton of help from Verizon while it was trying to compete fiercely with the iPhone. Almost half of the Android phones used in the U.S. are on Verizon. Assuming Verizon will start putting significant marketing muscle behind the iPhone, that could only be bad news for Android.

