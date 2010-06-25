THE GOOGLE INVESTOR: Android Catching Steam As Google Activates 2 Phones Per Second

The Google Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



GOOG Slips With Market

As investors grow pessimistic and impatient for an economic recovery, shares of GOOG are down $4 to $477. Macro fears aside, Google stock has taken a beating this year as investors continue to have concerns about lack of a secondary growth engine. Potential catalysts include Android and mobile adoption; the release of Chrome operating system this fall; as well as traction in other newer initiatives. The stock trades at approximately 17x 2010 EPS and 13x Enterprise Value / EBIT.

Android Growth Rate Through The Roof As Droid X Comes To Market (Android Guys)

Andy Rubin, Google’s VP of Engineering, announced that Android phones are being activated at a rate of 160,000 per day (2 activations every second). Just last month that number was at 100,000 and back in February it was 60,000. That’s quite the growth rate. The Android Market now has 70,000 applications, up from 50,000 last month. Motorola and Verizon unveiled yesterday the latest Droid addition which will be available July 15th for $199 (same price point as the iPhone with the Verizon upgrade).

Online Advertising Is Up Double Digits; Google Set To Rake It In (Investor’s Business Daily)

According to IDC, U.S. online ad sales soared 11% year-over-year in the first quarter and are projected to jump 16% in the current second quarter. For the year, IDC expects online ad sales to grow 19% versus last year’s 3% decline. As search generates about 50% of total online ad sales and with over 70% search market share, Google is poised to capitalise on this increase.

Google Trumps Viacom As Judge Throws Out Lawsuit (Reuters)

Google won a major victory over Viacom as a federal judge threw out the media giant’s $1 billion lawsuit accusing YouTube of allowing copyrighted videos without permission. As a side note, Sequoia Capital (YouTube’s venture capital backer) realised a lawsuit was brewing back in 2006 and knew it could not fight any of the entertainment heavies without the clout of a larger entity. While an intelligent fit, Google answered with a $1.65 billion buyout for the online video company. And yesterday, they won. Business Insider has the full 30-page ruling.

Google Is Crazy About Getting Into The Music Business (Google Watch)

While it’s understandable that Apple wants to get into the mobile ad market because there is no clear leader and the market is young, it’s ridiculous to think that Google can go up against Apple’s virtual music monopoly at this stage of the game. “Google should just accept it. It doesn’t need to play everywhere online.”

Google Creating Expectations CIOs Can’t Meet (ComputerWorld)

Chief Investment Officers are increasingly competing with user experiences acquired at home with the onset of Google tools, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Collaborative tasks, which historically have cost corporations billions of dollars, can now be done online for free. Google Docs is one example of how Google is changing the face of how executives think about IT expenses. While Google attempts to move more businesses into the cloud (and some believe the search giant should purchase Salesforce), this trend is very bad news for Microsoft.

